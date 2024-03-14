Hot damn! Country music has gotten gay AF & these queer honky-tonk bangers prove it

Howdy, partner!

In case you haven’t noticed, queers have been slyly infiltrating country music for a while now. The genre is notorious for not always welcoming outsiders inside the honky-tonk. And by “outsiders” we mean anyone who isn’t a God-fearing, gun-slinging, whiskey-drinking, cis, white heterosexual.

But thanks to successful out artists like Orville Peck, Brandi Carlile, Lily Rose, and T.J. Osborne, as well as allies like Beyoncé, Kylie Minogue, Kacey Musgraves, and Dolly Parton, plus genre-benders like Lil Nas X and Lady Gaga, and acts like Trixie Mattel, Dixon Dallas, and Brian Falduto, the country music scene is being challenged to be more open and accepting.

Your dose of fabulosi-TEA Subscribe to our newsletter for your front-row seat to all things entertainment with a sprinkle of everything else queer. Daily * Weekly *

And luckily, the industry has shown a willingness and ability to change, as we saw just last year when queer icon Tracy Chapman took home the CMA Award for Song of the Year, as well as Beyoncé’s “Texas Hold ‘Em” debuting at the top of Billboard‘s Hot Country Songs chart just last month.

Times are indeed a-changing. In celebration of the queering of country music, we’ve put together a playlist of Queer Country Bangers. List below and don’t forget to follow Queerty on Spotify while you’re at it.

Yee-haw!