Hot damn! Country music has gotten gay AF & these queer honky-tonk bangers prove it

In case you haven’t noticed, queers have been slyly infiltrating country music for a while now. The genre is notorious for not always welcoming outsiders inside the honky-tonk. And by “outsiders” we mean anyone who isn’t a God-fearing, gun-slinging, whiskey-drinking, cis, white heterosexual.
But thanks to successful out artists like Orville Peck, Brandi Carlile, Lily Rose, and T.J. Osborne, as well as allies like Beyoncé, Kylie Minogue, Kacey Musgraves, and Dolly Parton, plus genre-benders like Lil Nas X and Lady Gaga, and acts like Trixie Mattel, Dixon Dallas, and Brian Falduto, the country music scene is being challenged to be more open and accepting.
And luckily, the industry has shown a willingness and ability to change, as we saw just last year when queer icon Tracy Chapman took home the CMA Award for Song of the Year, as well as Beyoncé’s “Texas Hold ‘Em” debuting at the top of Billboard‘s Hot Country Songs chart just last month.
Times are indeed a-changing. In celebration of the queering of country music, we’ve put together a playlist of Queer Country Bangers. List below and don’t forget to follow Queerty on Spotify while you’re at it.
6 Comments
abfab
kd lang
C’mon Queerty!
LumpyPillows
Yes, Miss Lang!
monty clift
Orville Peck made that trite of a song tolerable. Good on him.
LumpyPillows
I would never have predicted country going gay. Well, to be honest, this seems more like on-the-down-low, than all out gay, but I’ll take it.
Seth
Hasn’t our community suffered enough without our collective soundtrack becoming the sounds of siblings screwing? Hardest of passes on music from the bottom shelf.
bachy
I became curious about country music years ago, after reading that during her time as First Lady, it was one of Jacqueline Kennedy’s favorite genres. She wished to see it elevated to a more honored and historic role in the evolution of American music.
It’s great to see more musicians leveraging the country sound to share their unique American experience.