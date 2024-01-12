Lil Nas X gets crucified, Ariana claps back, Bentley Robles is more than “just ok”: Your weekly bop roundup

Pop music is playing no games with us in 2024. Week two of the new year graces the gays with double the trouble in the form of major comebacks of two queers icons: Ariana Grande and Lil Nas X. Both are a feast for the eyes and ears, but there are even more enticing offerings to indulge in this week on the queer music scene, and here at Queerty, they all have a seat at the table.

So, grab your plate and get ready to be served, cause this week’s edition of “bop after bop” ate and left no crumbs….

“yes, and?” by Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande has made her return to pop music and is giving the gays everything they need and more. Her first solo single since 2020, “yes, and?”, is an anthemic, 90’s ballroom moment, clearly inspired by Madonna’s iconic 1990 hit “Vogue”, but stands out on its own as one of Grande’s strongest lead singles to date. She descends into the track with a glittery intro that slowly invites you into her new world, sprinkled with glitzy house production and angelic vocal runs that usher you straight to the runway once the infectious beat that pulsates throughout the song finally drops. Not only does she implore listeners to *ahem* express themselves (“Boy, come on, put your lipstick on”), but she claps back at her critics with a fierce, spoken word bridge “Your business is yours and mine is mine / Why do you care so much whose d*** I ride?” She’s back and better than ever, and what about it?

“J CHRIST” by Lil Nas X

Is it the second coming? The return of the Messiah? Well, sorta kinda; it’s Lil Nas X back to stir things up in the pop game with his new track “J CHRIST”, and he is taking us to church with an absolute bop. Lead by heavy piano and a thumping 808 bass reminiscent of Kendrick Lamar’s “Humble”, Nas does exactly what he says in the song and “gets the gays hype” with a rousing chorus that is blazing with Nas’s signature belt over a pervasive trap beat. The hyper-realist biblical serve that is the song’s visual is where things get interesting, as it features a crucifixion, Lil Nas X battling the devil in a basketball game, sailing Noah’s Ark through a flood and, our personal favorite, abundantly queer fashion and choreography from Nas and his fierce squad of dancers in the song’s chorus. It may leave some clutching their pearls, but over here, we’re ready to give Nas his 10s.

“JUST OK” by Bentley Robles

​​”Synthpop papi” Bentley Robles is your new favorite main pop boy, flipping his world upside down with new single “JUST OK”, and the song is anything but. The track is melodic, electropop greatness, that glistens even more with Robles’ radio-ready vocal delivery. Its euphoric synth elements and lyrics that follow the perils of wanting love are reminiscent of favorites like Robyn and MUNA, but make no mistake, Bentley Robles is in his own lane. Since becoming one of the defining voices of the New York underground music scene, it seems that 2024 is the time to usher in an era of queer pop boys taking over the mainstream, and Robles is primed to lead the pack.

“You Want My …” by Bright Light Bright Light

Welsh pop sensation Bright Light Bright Light, aka Rod Thomas, beckons listeners to the dancefloor with the infectious track “You Want My…” This seductive single pays clear homage to influences like Pet Shop Boys and George Michael, and is described by Thomas as an empowering and defiant anthem for breaking free from one-sided relationships. Perfect for letting go at the top of the new year, we’re excited to watch this artist’s light burn brighter and brighter as he gears up to release his latest album, Enjoy Youth on May 17th.

“SAFE WORD” by serpentwithfeet

Grammy-nominated alternative R&B artist serpentwithfeet unveils his sensual new single, “SAFE WORD” The track is the second peak into his highly anticipated album, GRIP, set for a digital release on February 16th and physical release on March 29th, and is a tender exploration of intimacy, backed by a mesmerizing vocal cadence. It represents the core of the artist’s upcoming album, celebrating the spirit of Black queer nightlife, and is sure to solidify his place as a vital voice in music.

“DRUG” by crêpe girl

crêpe girl, the solo venture of French-American artist Eliza Grégoire, dazzles with her latest single “DRUG,” a preview of her upcoming debut EP, Stargazing, scheduled for release on March 22nd. The song is a headrush of sapphic feels, adorned with the artist’s signature “understated cool” vibe and joyous synth-heavy production. With playful nods to girl in red and the catchy line “two queens in a king-sized bed,” the song is an anthem that embraces queerness in an authentic, perfectly packaged indie pop punch.