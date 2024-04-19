Pet Shop Boys are back, Jamie xx & Honey Dijon hit the floor, Simone Casarotti soaks up the sun

London, Canada, and Italy, darling! This week, we’re steering clear of a certain poetry department and bringing you a roundup of releases that showcase an abundance of queer talent from around the globe. From club bangers to country ballads and synth-pop numbers, this week in new queer music proves that the scene is very *cough* versatile!

Catch it all in this week’s edition of Bop After Bop….

“Dancing Star” by Pet Shop Boys

The boys are back with a new beat and a familiar cadence. Pet Shop Boys’ latest single “Dancing Star” is a dazzling display of the group’s well-established synth-pop prowess, inspired by ballet dancer Rudolf Nureyev’s defiance for artistic freedom when he defected from the Soviet Union in 1961. The song captures this energy, optimism, and nostalgia, with the music video featuring historic footage of the ballet dancer extraordinaire, made in collaboration with the Rudolf Nureyev Foundation. This release encapsulates the duo’s signature style and timeless appeal, making it a perfect tease for the group’s upcoming album Nonetheless, out April 26.

“Guilty As Sin” by Chris Housman

Country keeps getting gayer with Chris Housman’s new single “Guilty As Sin,” which provides a heartfelt addition to this evolving moment in the industry. Diving into the complexities of love and self-acceptance, this soul-stirring ballad has all the bells and whistles to capture the attention of both country and non-country fans. With an endearing music video directed by Ford Fairchild and a world premiere on CMT, this release marks a milestone in Housman’s rising career.

“Baddy On The Floor” Jamie xx feat. Honey Dijon

It’s about the clubs this summer, and Jamie xx is bringing all the baddies to the floor. Fresh off his Coachella set and with the help of club icon Honey Dijon, “Baddy On The Floor” teases Jamie’s upcoming second album, slated for release later this year. It’s a vibrant dance track that seamlessly blends ’90s house with old-school disco elements, creating an infectious rhythm that’s impossible to resist, and is what we’ve come to expect from this innovative DJ and producer.

“Sunbed” by Simone Casarotti

Craving a romantic escape in Italy? Yearning for someone to “call you by your name”? Enter Simone Casarotti’s latest single “Sunbed,” a dreamy, sun-drenched pop spell tailor-made for a summertime rendezvous. This track details a moment of queer love, enveloped in a beachy, cinematic ambiance, tied together by Casarotti’s alluring vocals, offering the perfect soundtrack for your next summer fling.

“Come Thru” by Red Farrow, Roney X

Toronto, come through! Canadian artists Roney X and Red Farrow have linked up on “Come Thru”, a slick, electronic banger that showcases a dynamic synergy between these two promising musicians. With a shimmering vocal loop from Red Farrow, a fierce, commanding rap delivery from Roney and a pulsating club beat, this unique sonic blend serves as a perfect pregame for your next night out.