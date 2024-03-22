Matt Terry goes for a ride, LOYD shows off some leg & the latest from Lagoona Bloo

We’ve made it through the first two weeks of an exciting Spring in pop music. Yes, we’ve been through some sun-soaked reflection with Ariana and pastoral healing with our girl Kacey, but this week offers up some refreshing, show-stopping releases from emerging queer artists that shine just as brightly as the pop girlies we adore.

Take a peek at this week’s edition of “bop after bop”….

“His Car” by Matt Terry

X-Factor winner Matt Terry is seizing control behind the wheel with latest single “His Car,” courageously opening up about his sexuality through heartfelt lyricism. In this emotional ballad, Terry drives down memory lane, reflecting on a past relationship with a man and grappling with regret for keeping it hidden. The song’s gentle piano melody sets the tone for Terry’s sincere apology to his former lover, and showcases Terry proudly stepping out of the shadows and his journey towards self-acceptance.

“You Need Me Now?” girl in red, Sabrina Carpenter

girl in red is lighting things up with Sabrina Carpenter on their electrifying new collaboration “You Need Me Now?” This edgy break-up anthem showcases the slightly sapphic synergy between these two artists. With a catchy hook and a cheeky spoken word interlude, the song is a whirlwind that calls out toxic behavior while asserting self-worth in a refreshing new spin on pop.

“light!” by skaiwater, Lil Nas X, 9lives

skaiwater has linked up with pop’s queer messiah Lil Nas X on “light!” officially making today #femmefriday. Produced by 9lives, this slick, cyber-core banger is twinkling with Y2K-esque production, skaiwater’s infectious tone and Nas sliding on this track with his most impressive verse yet. This multi-talented artist is sure to explode in the queer music scene after this drop, and you won’t want to be late to their rise.

“No New Friends” by Priyanka

What’s her name? Winner of Canada’s Drag Race Season 1 and new host of HBO’s “We’re Here” has dropped “No New Friends”, another bop to add to this queen’s impressive discography. Priyanka is no stranger to serving a major banger, and this time she’s showcasing her versatility with a slightly more subdued vibe at first, that dives into a chant-filled chorus and impressive bridge. Watching Priyanka’s rise has been as thrilling as this new track, and it’s sure to keep you begging for more.

“Tunnel Vision” by Lagoona Bloo

Our favorite drag popstar Lagoona Bloo is keeping all eyes on her with “Tunnel Vision”, a synth-drenched eighties-infused banger that continues to prove her striking pop prowess. With polished hooks and shimmering melodies, it’s the perfect prelude to her upcoming album Underwater Bubble Pop, slated for release on April 26.

“Take A Bite” by LOYD, Tom Aspaul

The self-proclaimed pop prince of Wales, Loyd, has teamed up with Tom Aspaul for “Take A Bite,” a drama-fueled banger that sparkles with dancefloor abandon. Infused with captivating nu-disco elements, this track will have you twirling and craving more than just a taste – you’ll want the full feast.

“WET DREAM” by SNOW WIFE

Snow Wife’s new single “WET DREAM” proves she is pop music’s new mistress. This bold anthem has an amazing hook designed for the dance floor with an infectiously raunchy chorus. If you’ve been looking for a new popstress to give you a mix of high-energy pop perfection and sex-positive, seductive delivery reminiscent of early Kesha and Kim Petras, look no further than this release to serve you all you’ve been missing.