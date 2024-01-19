Lagoona Bloo is the one, Calum Scott finds the light, Dai Burger’s masterpiece: Your weekly bop roundup

This week in new queer new music is brimming with bops that have a sense of assertion and confidence. Because, let’s face it, as mainstream pop may feel like it’s getting weaker, the indie queer pop scene is only just getting started.

If you need a reminder of why gays do it better, or your first look into the often overlooked gems that are rising out of the LGBTQ+ music space, look no further than this week’s edition of “bop after bop”….

How about we take this to the next level? Subscribe to our daily newsletter for a refreshing cocktail (or mocktail) of LGBTQ+ entertainment and pop culture, served up with a side of eye-candy.

“TMFO” by Lagoona Bloo

Lagoona Bloo is continuing her dominance in the queer pop scene with her new single “TMFO”. Inspired by a transformative acid trip while watching The Matrix where, like protagonist Neo, Lagoona wouldn’t be the “one” until she believed it herself. This self-affirming bop further proves her prowess as a vocalist and as the one and only drag pop star to never count out. This track is a manta that is setting the tone leading up to her upcoming debut album, Underwater Bubble Pop, and we can’t wait to see what this queen’s got up her rhinestoned sleeve.

“Kissy” by Kyle Dion

If you haven’t tuned into the sounds of Kyle Dion yet, let “Kissy” be your introduction to this prolific artist. Blending elements of R&B, soul and pop, matched with an impeccable falsetto, “Kissy” is a funky joyride of a track that follows the wild ride of wanting to kiss and make up. This single is just a taste of what to expect from his new EP If My Jeans Could Talk which dropped today.

“Lighthouse” by Calum Scott

Calum Scott returns with the glorious single “Lighthouse,” a powerful love song symbolizing the hope and safety someone can give you even in the darkest times. Produced by the Nocturns, the track’s triumphant sound and captivating vocals reaffirm Calum’s status as a beloved LGBTQ+ artist. Currently supporting Ed Sheeran on the Mathematics Tour and nearing 10 billion global streams, Scott’s in for another major year with tons to celebrate.

“Masterpiece” by Dai Burger

She’s a baddie and she knows it, and girl, so do we. Dai Burger’s “Masterpiece” playfully transforms a classical Mozart piece into a slick trap bop, showcasing her clever rhymes with a sweet pop twist to her usual hard-hitting rap style. With lines like “Stop, serve a look, masterpiece” Dai celebrates herself as a modern art piece, and her effortless charm and rap skills prove she is a force to be reckoned with as an MC in the New York queer music scene, building anticipation for her Dai Dreamin EP set to drop on her birthday, February 13th.

“Off With Her Tits” by Allie X

Allie X can’t keep her foot off our necks, or should we say our.. well, you get the picture. “Off With Her T***” is a blend of upbeat 80’s analog euphoria, vocals that cut like a knife, and self-deprecating lyricism. This retro glam bop continues Miss X’s campy campaign for her album Girl With No Face, out February 23.

“Got The Love” by Tim Shiel & Cub Sport

Electronic maestro Tim Shiel has teamed up with queer-fronted Australian pop group Cub Sport to drop “Got The Love”, a dreamy pop reimagining of their track “Always Got The Love” from their 2023 album Jesus At The Gay Bar. This dynamic remix christens this dance track into a bright, glittery trance record perfect for any pregame or party with your girlies.