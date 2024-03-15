Ben Platt’s folk era, Dylan Mulvaney reclaims her “Girlhood”, Tsatsamis channels Bronski Beat

We are fresh off the high heels of the 2024 Queerties Awards and are definitely in need of a pink-me-up. Thankfully, this week in new music releases from our favorite queer artists and allies has plenty of that to go around, with a mix of exciting electro-pop bangers and introspective folk anthems to give us new life.

Tune in below to find all this week has to offer in this week’s edition of “bop after bop”….

“Too Good To Be True” by Kacey Musgraves

Kacey Musgraves’ has gifted us her sixth studio album Deeper Well, a dive to the heart that showcases Musgraves talent of masterfully blending genres. The country-folk-soft rock approach this go around pays off exceptionally well, with her soothing vocal cadence and clear-eyed lyricism creating an atmospheric album that is perfect for springtime renewal. The album’s second single “Too Good To Be True” is a standout, and if the chorus sounds familiar, it’s because it contains an interpolation of Anna Nalick’s 2004 hit, “Breathe (2 AM).”

“Andrew” by Ben Platt

With “Andrew”, Ben Platt is entering his folk era, delivering a stripped-back, soft-spoken sound. Platt explores feelings of yearning and unrequited love on this vulnerable track, with heartfelt lyrics and guitar plucks that tug right at our young gay hearts. The song previews Platt’s upcoming album Honeymind, set to be released on May 31, and this intimate musical approach is a compelling change for this powerhouse vocalist.

“Days of Girlhood” by Dylan Mulvaney

Fresh off powerful support from pop icon Lady Gaga, Dylan Mulvaney has released “Days of Girlhood” a bright, bubbly pop track that calls back to her TikTok series of the same name, which documented her gender-affirmation journey. The trans activist commemorated two years since publicly transitioning with this release, and the stunning music video showcases trans joy in multiple forms, with a fitting pink and blue color story and even some choreography. Mulvaney said that she wanted to “reclaim” her “Days of Girlhood” journey, which was subjected to cruel backlash and transphobia over the years and made it “something to be ashamed of”, and with this release, it’s clear she has so much to be proud of.

“Faith” by Tsatsamis

Indie electro-pop savant Tsatsamis’ latest single “Faith” is giving what needs to be given. With influences from queer pop icons like George Michael and SOPHIE and sonic elements of Bronski Beat, the track is an underground techno banger that expertly blends the sounds we all know and love. The music video, set in a boxing gym locker room, is a steamy, sporty daydream with the singer dancing across the screen in tight pink shorts. With his upcoming EP Our Shame dropping April 5, Tsatsamis is someone to keep an eye on in the queer music scene.

“PARTAKER” by SOBBRS

Texas-based artist SOBBRS is here to wipe away your tears on the dancefloor. His latest single “PARTAKER” serves an impressive pop hook, fierce electro-pop production and a dynamic music video that demands attention. With a DIY approach to his craft, this indie artist is bound to rise in the queer music scene, and is waiting for you to partake in his alluring sonic world.