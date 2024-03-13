PHOTOS: Jinkx Monsoon, David Archuleta, Rosie O’Donnell & more queer excellence at 2024 Queerties Awards

Oh, what a gay-lorious evening!

A sparkling and sequined who’s-who crowd of queer performers, celebs, and influencers gathered in Hollywood for the 12th annual Queerties Awards to celebrate the biggest and brightest LGBTQ+ innovators and icons.

This year saw a record-breaking 2.5 million votes across the categories, so it was only fitting that trailblazer and herstory-maker Jinkx Monsoon served as mistress of ceremonies.

Monsoon quipped that the Queerties might just be the gayest awards show ever –– “after the GayVNs and maybe the Tony’s” –– and judging by the crowd, she was certainly spot-on.

Ahead of the show, David Archuleta could be spotted chatting up musical genius Leland, while the fabulous House of Avalon collective (including Drag Race winner Symone) cozied up in the corner.

Also in attendance were Drag Race stars like Sasha Colby, Alaska, Raja, and Bob the Drag Queen, as well as stylish celebs and influencers like Matt Bernstein, Daniel Franzese, Johnny Sibilly, Frankie Grande, and of course, some very special guests.

But what more could you ask for on an evening honoring the best bops, comedians, style icons, and drag queens in all of LGBTQ+ media?!

The good news? You can watch the entire big gay affair when the Queerties Awards premiere on WoW Presents Plus on March 19.

Until then, we’ve got you covered with some highlights from the night.

Bronze Avery kicks off the Queerties with a bang

Bronze Avery opened up the show with a high-energy performances of viral bop “Scan and Copy” and his new single “Spring Break.” Avery served flawless choreo alongside dancers Jaeden Gomez and Kara Cannella, but as the pop singer reminded us, the talent runs deeper. He also writes and produces all his own songs! 👏👏👏

Rosie the Riveter (and icon)

Rosie O’Donnell received the Icon Award in celebration of her expansive career in film, TV, comedy, and now TikTok. After joking that she was bummed to have lost “best TikTok gay person,” O’Donnell got serious about what the achievement means to her, using her speech to recount a story about her nonbinary child Clay who told her their “stuffies are nonbinary” at a young age before coming out.

O’Donnell’s moment was a powerful commemoration of the string of activism and unity that keeps the entire community threaded together.

Category is: queens.

Can you say DRAG EXCELLENCE?! Naturally, RuPaul’s Drag Race won Best Reality/Docuseries and queens Sasha Colby, Loosey LaDuca, Luxx Noir London, and Salina EsTitties were on hand to collect the award.

The Season 15 alum were the epitome of queer joy –– and chaos –– all evening long, snapping selfies with Shangela (who had the most flawless selfie light affixed to her phone), chatting with Jinkx, and making sure they were front-and-center for Archuleta’s closing performance.

Trace Lysette gets her flowers

Trace Lysette was honored with the Groundbreaker Award on the heels of an incredible year promoting Andrea Pallaoro’s drama Monica. After its premiere at the Venice International Film Festival, Lysette received an 11-minute standing ovation and the legendary trans actress’ reception at the Queerties was equally effusive.

Archie & Abdul

The American Idol reunion we didn’t know we needed! David Archuleta, who was up for Best Music Video, introduced this year’s Straight Up Ally recipient Paula Abdul with a show-stopping medley of her biggest hits. Including, of course, “Straight Up.”

According to Archie, Abdul encouraged him as a contestant on the show, and in his living room where he grew up doing her workout videos with his mom. LOL!

Paula Abdul is a LGBTQ+ ally, straight up

Abdul was adorably overwhelmed as she hit the stage, telling David, “Let’s do a TikTok or something!”

Still, she was grounded and gushing in thanking the LGBTQ+ community for their supporting and “being who you all are.” As the famed singer, dancer, and choreographer noted, she came up during a time when queer people where being treated unfairly. She vowed, as she said, to use her success as a platform to “raise awareness and break the stigma.”

David Archuleta reminds us we shouldn’t be “Afraid to Love”

Cue the costume change! Archuleta concluded the show with an incredible performance of his liberating anthem “Afraid to Love,” holding up a hand-heart amidst a thunderous applause.

It was a poignant conclusion to the night, reminding us what it’s all about: love for our stars, our community, and ourselves.

Check out the full list of the 2024 Queerties Awards winners, including Badass, Future All-Star, Best Feud, and Best Anthem here.