Casey DeSantis has been declared “America’s Karen” & we’ve never heard a more fitting nickname

Casey DeSantis (Photo: Twitter)

Casey DeSantis is removing all doubt that her husband is the only virulent homophobe in the family. Last week, she released an ad filled with anti-gay tropes and grossly misrepresented footage from a New York City Pride event.

Her efforts are placing her right in the middle of the Republican presidential race, in which her hubby, Ron “Don’t Say” DeSantis, is struggling mightily.

Over the weekend, an ex-GOP lawmaker from Florida appeared on MSNBC and called Casey DeSantis “America’s Karen.” He went on to extol her communication skills; but pointed out the big problem: she’s selling the same odious message as her husband.

“If all she’s doing is amplifying the wrong message, she’s actually clarifying Ron DeSantis’ weaknesses,” said David Jolly. “It doesn’t matter if it’s presented in heels or boots, the DeSantis doctrine’s a losing one.”

The so-called DeSantis doctrine, framed around the issue of “parental rights,” is mostly about attacking LGBTQ+ people.

The Florida governor has barred discussion of sexual orientation and gender identity across all grade levels, banned gender-affirming care for minors, championed a transgender sports ban and signed a law making it a criminal offense for trans people to use public restrooms that coincide with their gender identity.

For good measure, DeSantis also signed an anti-drag law, which chilled Pride celebrations throughout the Sunshine State.

"She's become America's Karen," @DavidJollyFL says about Casey DeSantis. "It doesn't matter if it's presented in heels or boots, the DeSantis doctrine is a losing one." https://t.co/Hn0POU398v pic.twitter.com/SmVXBqfzpy — MSNBC (@MSNBC) July 8, 2023

Despite mounting evidence that demonizing LGBTQ+ people isn’t a successful campaign message–new polls show DeSantis falling even further behind Donald Trump–DeSantis and his wife are doubling down.

Casey’s ad features a little girl with leather pups, and the aforementioned chant from NYC’s Drag March. Attendees were sarcastically chanting “We’re here, we’re queer, and we’re coming for your children” in response to the rise in anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric accusing LGBTQ+ people of “grooming” children for abuse.

Unsurprisingly, many on the right, including Casey, missed the point.

The former news anchor may be more presentable than her husband, but she traffics in the same kind of unhinged homophobia.

We will not allow you to exploit the innocence of our children to advance your agenda.



When you come after our kids, we fight back.



We are no longer silent.



We are united.



We are Mamas for DeSantis.



…and we will elect @RonDeSantis President of the United States.



Join our… pic.twitter.com/jo6HUATaVa — Casey DeSantis (@CaseyDeSantis) July 6, 2023

Casey’s ad was released days following her husband’s utterly bizarre anti-gay spot, which was packed with homoerotic images.

The DeSantis campaign is trying to paint Trump as pro-LGBTQ+, pointing to his previous ambivalence about these issues, such as when he said Caitlyn Jenner could “use any bathroom she wanted” at Trump Tower.

This week, the governor’s supporters unveiled a new “attack ad” against Trump in Iowa, once again trying to paint him as a champion of LGBTQ+ equality.

This stuff strikes me as trying to be too clever by half. Trump has always been ideologically flexible and his supporters don’t mind (and most GOP are fine with gay marriage now). https://t.co/NJpmZWzbd5 — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) July 10, 2023

Just seems like the type of mistake extremely online people make. — Warren Peace (Taylor’s Version) (@PierreD3l3cto) July 10, 2023

Of course, the notion that Trump is pro-LGBTQ+ is ridiculous, considering his administration’s widespread dismantling of LGBTQ+ protections and hard-line stance against trans rights. DeSantis is seemingly trying to prove he’s even more hateful than Trump. DeSantis’ animus towards LGBTQ+ people probably even makes Mike Pence blush.

Casey, however, doesn’t seem concerned with softening her husband’s grotesque image… on any issue. Her ad also features broadsides against critical race theory, diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives and all sorts of other ginned up cultural issues.

“Freedom guaranteed,” her ad says… unless you are LGBTQ+ or have an LGBTQ+ child, of course.

One DeSantis staffer recently described Casey as “even more paranoid” than Ron. So far, she’s living up to that billing.

Scroll down to see more people who are unimpressed with “America’s Karen” and her efforts to stir up hate…

I just saw someone call Casey Desantis "Tacky Onassis" and you're welcome enjoy — Dr. Sarah Parcak (@indyfromspace) July 9, 2023

Hi Casey DeSantis,



We aren’t coming for your kids. We want you to leave our kids alone.



Thanks! — Ally Sammarco (@Ally_Sammarco) July 7, 2023

It’s hilarious when people hate you so much, your wife has to campaign for you. Great strategy, DeSantis! LOL! — Agent AnonHui (@AgentAnonHui) July 8, 2023

Evita of the Everglades and her number Juan guy Perón DeSantis will never bust outta Florida. They got stuck in the sewage system of Disney World. — The Whisper (@hushnowlilbaby) July 8, 2023

