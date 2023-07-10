Casey DeSantis has been declared “America’s Karen” & we’ve never heard a more fitting nickname

Casey DeSantis is removing all doubt that her husband is the only virulent homophobe in the family. Last week, she released an ad filled with anti-gay tropes and grossly misrepresented footage from a New York City Pride event.
Her efforts are placing her right in the middle of the Republican presidential race, in which her hubby, Ron “Don’t Say” DeSantis, is struggling mightily.
Over the weekend, an ex-GOP lawmaker from Florida appeared on MSNBC and called Casey DeSantis “America’s Karen.” He went on to extol her communication skills; but pointed out the big problem: she’s selling the same odious message as her husband.
“If all she’s doing is amplifying the wrong message, she’s actually clarifying Ron DeSantis’ weaknesses,” said David Jolly. “It doesn’t matter if it’s presented in heels or boots, the DeSantis doctrine’s a losing one.”
The so-called DeSantis doctrine, framed around the issue of “parental rights,” is mostly about attacking LGBTQ+ people.
The Florida governor has barred discussion of sexual orientation and gender identity across all grade levels, banned gender-affirming care for minors, championed a transgender sports ban and signed a law making it a criminal offense for trans people to use public restrooms that coincide with their gender identity.
For good measure, DeSantis also signed an anti-drag law, which chilled Pride celebrations throughout the Sunshine State.
Despite mounting evidence that demonizing LGBTQ+ people isn’t a successful campaign message–new polls show DeSantis falling even further behind Donald Trump–DeSantis and his wife are doubling down.
Casey’s ad features a little girl with leather pups, and the aforementioned chant from NYC’s Drag March. Attendees were sarcastically chanting “We’re here, we’re queer, and we’re coming for your children” in response to the rise in anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric accusing LGBTQ+ people of “grooming” children for abuse.
Unsurprisingly, many on the right, including Casey, missed the point.
The former news anchor may be more presentable than her husband, but she traffics in the same kind of unhinged homophobia.
Casey’s ad was released days following her husband’s utterly bizarre anti-gay spot, which was packed with homoerotic images.
The DeSantis campaign is trying to paint Trump as pro-LGBTQ+, pointing to his previous ambivalence about these issues, such as when he said Caitlyn Jenner could “use any bathroom she wanted” at Trump Tower.
This week, the governor’s supporters unveiled a new “attack ad” against Trump in Iowa, once again trying to paint him as a champion of LGBTQ+ equality.
Just seems like the type of mistake extremely online people make.— Warren Peace (Taylor’s Version) (@PierreD3l3cto) July 10, 2023
Of course, the notion that Trump is pro-LGBTQ+ is ridiculous, considering his administration’s widespread dismantling of LGBTQ+ protections and hard-line stance against trans rights. DeSantis is seemingly trying to prove he’s even more hateful than Trump. DeSantis’ animus towards LGBTQ+ people probably even makes Mike Pence blush.
Casey, however, doesn’t seem concerned with softening her husband’s grotesque image… on any issue. Her ad also features broadsides against critical race theory, diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives and all sorts of other ginned up cultural issues.
“Freedom guaranteed,” her ad says… unless you are LGBTQ+ or have an LGBTQ+ child, of course.
One DeSantis staffer recently described Casey as “even more paranoid” than Ron. So far, she’s living up to that billing.
It’s hilarious when people hate you so much, your wife has to campaign for you. Great strategy, DeSantis! LOL!— Agent AnonHui (@AgentAnonHui) July 8, 2023
Same vibe. pic.twitter.com/7674FIxjKT— Cyndi (@savannahpeace) July 8, 2023
Evita of the Everglades and her number Juan guy Perón DeSantis will never bust outta Florida. They got stuck in the sewage system of Disney World.— The Whisper (@hushnowlilbaby) July 8, 2023
Hahahahahahahahaha baaaahahahahahahhaa this is so accurate and hilarious at the same time— Kae (@KaeJ5505) July 8, 2023
America’s Karen. Yep. Very fitting.— Geraldine (@GerryKCgirl) July 8, 2023
6 Comments
dbmcvey
Really though, the Republican Party is the party of Karens.
Jeremiah
I think I liked the “Tacky Onassis” moniker even better than Karen
Den
The republican party is truly a mess. They have nothing to offer but lies, hatred, whining and fear. It is no wonder they are trying so hard to disenfranchise voters; there’s no other way for them to win elections without fraud and gerrymandering!
DeSantis is not stupid, though Casey might be since right wingers don’t like women who are their equals. But he certainly seems incredibly inept. Good thing, as he wears his fascism like a badge of courage. The only Republican candidate who seems sane is Christie and he does not have any chance at all of getting the nomination.
I just hope the DNC plays their cards right and hammers the media with the accomplishments of the Biden administration which are many. There is always the chance that Republican fraud can get an electoral college win even though Trump obviously cannot win the popular vote (as he never has).
Mack
“EVITA OF THE EVERGLADES”. I like this title. Even America’s Karen is good. One thing for damn sure, there is a lot of hatred in the Republican Party.
mildredspierce
When her dipshit husband loses she’ll have to do her own hair and makeup again. I’m sure by then she’ll be as ancient and weatherbeaten as MTG.
abfab
Doesn’t she live on the Redneck Riviera? Destin is the HOTBED of nasty rebuplican-coastal sun-and -funners outpost..’GET OFFA MY BEACH’. A dreadful bunch.