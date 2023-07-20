Casey DeSantis’ charm offensive reaches new lows in another nauseating interview

It wasn’t too long ago when politicos predicted Casey DeSantis would boost her husband’s flailing presidential campaign.

But then she started cutting virulently homophobic ads and amplifying the Florida governor’s anti-LGBTQ+ message.

Now, Ron and Casey DeSantis both need to conduct damage control. So naturally, they sat down for a softball interview with Ainsley Earhardt at Fox News!

Unfortunately for them, even friendly questions couldn’t cut through their fake and stiff demeanors. One of the lowlights of the segment came when Casey tried to reclaim her newfound “Walmart Melania” moniker.

It’s apparent the ex-news anchor’s answer was poll tested. She said she’s proud of the nickname, because she does shop at Walmart.

Whatever you say, ma’am.

“One thing the corporate media did get right about me: I do shop at Walmart,” she said. “I think it’s interesting—and you can probably sympathize with this—when they come after and they’re just calling you names, that means they don’t want to litigate the merits of their case. They don’t wanna have that conversation.”

“They wanna call you names, they wanna try to get you to back down. But I can tell you one thing, we will not back down when it comes to our family.”

With Casey now facing criticism, the DeSantis klan has taken to lamenting about how their family is being unfairly maligned. It’s a neat trick. But in reality, the backlash they’re experiencing is all about their hateful beliefs and fear mongering.

The aggrieved couple released anti-LGBTQ+ ads over consecutive weeks, earning widespread condemnation, even from gay Republicans, including George Santos! (You know things are bad when even he’s jumping ship.)

Casey DeSantis’ production, which was filled with homophobic tropes and grossly misrepresented footage from an NYC Pride event, earned her a new nickname: “America’s Karen.”

"She's become America's Karen," @DavidJollyFL says about Casey DeSantis. "It doesn't matter if it's presented in heels or boots, the DeSantis doctrine is a losing one." https://t.co/Hn0POU398v pic.twitter.com/SmVXBqfzpy — MSNBC (@MSNBC) July 8, 2023

I just saw someone call Casey Desantis "Tacky Onassis" and you're welcome enjoy — Dr. Sarah Parcak (@indyfromspace) July 9, 2023

Hi Casey DeSantis,



We aren’t coming for your kids. We want you to leave our kids alone.



Thanks! — Ally Sammarco (@Ally_Sammarco) July 7, 2023

It’s hilarious when people hate you so much, your wife has to campaign for you. Great strategy, DeSantis! LOL! — Agent AnonHui (@AgentAnonHui) July 8, 2023

With rapidly decreasing support, “Meatball Ron’s” presidential campaign seems to be in shambles. Last week, he quietly axed handfuls of his campaign staff. Championing “parental rights,” he and Casey are painting themselves as cultural warriors, sacrificing their own wellbeing for the sake of saving the republic.

“If we can do something to be able to change the trajectory and indeed preserve our American republic, and if we can take one for the team by getting hit on behalf of the people of this country, we’re gonna do it,” said Casey on Fox News.

“We’re gonna fight for your family, we’re gonna fight for our family and we’re gonna fight for America going forward.”

For the DeSantis’, fighting for families is all about about demonizing LGBTQ+ people. Ron recently ejected an LGBTQ+ activist from one of his events, but not before the person unfurled a rainbow flag behind him.

Casey shared the footage on Twitter, probably thinking it would rally her husband’s dwindling base.

Instead, she attracted scorn.

Such a small petty man.

Kudos to the rainbow activists. 🏳️‍🌈 — Dr. Karen Leader (she/her) (@proftinkerbell) July 17, 2023

She has the worst campaign ideas. pic.twitter.com/q9S0rBIJeq — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) July 17, 2023

Get some new material. Why is insurance in Florida 3x higher than almost every other state? — Andrew Abramson (@AbramsonFL) July 18, 2023

Wowwwww, look at all 950 people in one room! — MichaelAndrewAlaniz (@MichaelAAlaniz) July 18, 2023

The smiling face of anti-LGBTQ+ activism, we can see through Casey’s martyrdom. A DeSantis staffer once described her as “even more paranoid” than Ron, and that seems to be accurate.

At the least, she’s on equal footing with her gay-hating life partner. It’s hard to embark on a charm offensive without redeemable qualities.