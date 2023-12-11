Casey DeSantis just sunk her husband’s doomed campaign to an embarrassing new low

Casey DeSantis was once considered her husband’s “secret weapon” in his now-futile White House bid.

Hah!

Now, she’s helping to drag the Florida governor’s campaign to new lows.

Faced with a seemingly insurmountable deficit in Iowa, Casey cooked up an idea to boost Ron’s non-existent chances in the Hawkeye State: bus voters in!

In a Fox News interview, Casey called on mothers and “grand moms” to descend upon Iowa for the caucus next month.

“You do not have to be a resident of Iowa to be able to participate in the caucus,” she said.

Talk about bizarro world. For decades, Republicans have baselessly complained about alleged voter fraud, with the current front-runner claiming the 2020 vote against him was “rigged.”

And there’s Casey DeSantis, advocating for mothers and grandmas to commit voter fraud on national TV.

During interview w/ @marthamaccallum, Casey DeSantis called on an out-of-state coalition of mothers and grandmothers “to descend upon the state of Iowa to be a part of the caucus” and “let their voices be heard.”



“You do not have to be a resident of Iowa,” she said. pic.twitter.com/Z8FsKrFM0K — Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) December 8, 2023

The voter fraud prevention party https://t.co/oUPOu2bI3o — Tyler Thurston (@reedthurston) December 9, 2023

Team DeSantis so confident they can win, they’re begging you to commit voter fraud on their behalf. https://t.co/qMRZlggUC8 — Brandon Wolf (@bjoewolf) December 9, 2023

Was gonna say the upside is not worth the grief this line will generate, but there's no actual upside so this is just weird. https://t.co/0QDrqoJD2k — Liam Donovan (@LPDonovan) December 9, 2023

It didn’t take long for the Iowa GOP to issue a correction: caucus voters must be legal residents of the state.

Whoops!

Remember: you must be a legal resident of Iowa and the precinct you live in and bring photo ID with you to participate in the #iacaucus!



Read more on our caucus site: https://t.co/gfwU3Wt44v https://t.co/lRVLBIS2aW — Iowa GOP (@IowaGOP) December 8, 2023

On social media, Casey DeSantis attempted to clean up her inaccurate remarks. “While voting in the Iowa caucus is limited to registered voters in Iowa, there is a way for others to participate,” she said.

While that’s true, voters determine the winner, who will almost certainly be Donald Trump. New polling shows he’s surpassed 50% of support in Iowa, with Ron DeSantis finishing a distant, distant second at 19%. (Nikki Haley, for all of her supposed momentum, is third with 16%.)

Losing Iowa could be the deathblow for DeSantis, finally ending his disastrous campaign. Months ago, he assigned two-thirds of his remaining staff to Iowa, and spent millions on advertising in the state.

But he can’t eat into Trump’s lead. Casey DeSantis’ latest verbal stumble indicates “Meatball Ron’s” desperation.

Her husband’s top advisor, Casey plays an outsized role in his political career. Ever since Ron was elected to Congress, she’s shaped his talking points and wardrobe, including those “dumba** cowboy boots,” according to an angry staffer.

Time and time again, Casey tries to paint Ron as a “normal family man,” only for the tactic to blow up in her face.

When talking about the couple’s children, she makes it seem like Ron is some sort of babysitter.

Why does Casey DeSantis keep saying “my kids” instead of “our kids?” It’s very strange. (H/t @mehdirhasan) pic.twitter.com/PHG334JYsB — Sawyer Hackett (@SawyerHackett) August 22, 2023

During one particularly brutal speech, Casey blamed Ron’s bad debate performance on… their five-year-old locking his younger sister into the bathroom and coloring on the hotel room walls.

“Everybody was asking, ‘What was the governor’s pre-debate routine?’ Honestly, he was negotiating with a five-year-old as to why you cannot lock the three-year-old in the bathroom, and why you can’t jump on the bed and color on the walls in the hotel. That was honestly what was going through all of our minds before we went out there,” she said.

Ah yes, the challenges of parenting during a presidential campaign. Those are problems that every American family can identify with.

When Casey isn’t telling strange family tales, she’s talking about — you guessed it — gay people!

She’s sidetracked her charm offensives multiple times with LGBTQ+ hate.

To get back on the rails, she’s leaned heavily into the “Walmart Melania” moniker, boasting about being compared to the former FLOTUS.

The only problem is, nobody actually calls her that.

Awkward…

Casey Desantis says she likes being called Wal Mart Melania. pic.twitter.com/fsOsQ7iJW3 — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) November 4, 2023

Dollar tree barbie wannabe — Eric (@GettingEricD) November 6, 2023

At recent events in Iowa, Casey has taken to reminding people about her supposed love of $2 t-shirts. But those charming tales haven’t worked, either.

Maybe Casey will have to bring in favorable crowds from out of state, too.