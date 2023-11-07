Casey DeSantis keeps trying to make “Walmart Melania” happen and, girl, give it up already!

Can someone please tell Casey DeSantis to stop trying to make “Walmart Melania” happen?

At this point, even Gretchen Wieners is getting embarrassed.

Florida’s First Lady was pushing the little-used moniker again last weekend, when she gushed over the nickname at the Florida Republican Party’s “Freedom Summit” in Kissimmee.

The story goes like this: Casey DeSantis says one of her friends informed her the media was “hitting” her. Never one to back away from bashing the queer community, she then took the opportunity to insinuate LGBTQ+ people are harming children.

Casey says she told her friend she’s “standing up for parents’ rights” and the “innocence of our children,” which are thinly veiled references to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” legislation and book bans and suppression of transgender rights.

But actually, Casey’s friend wasn’t talking about that! Instead, she was referring to Casey’s alleged nickname: “Walmart Melania.”

Casey claims she was elated.

“Awesome! That’s the greatest thing you could call me,” she said. “For me to be in the same sentence as Melania is a wonderful thing. She’s gorgeous. That’s great!”

Mrs. DeSantis added she shops at Walmart, because, you know, she’s relatable!

“And yes, guilty as charged I shop at Walmart,” she gushed. “I have a six, five and three-year-old. Do you know how quickly they grow out of these clothes?”

Casey Desantis says she likes being called Wal Mart Melania. pic.twitter.com/fsOsQ7iJW3 — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) November 4, 2023

Dollar tree barbie wannabe — Eric (@GettingEricD) November 6, 2023

This isn’t the first time Casey has talked about being called “Walmart Melania” without anybody asking, as well as her deep love for the discount department store.

Just a couple of weeks ago, she defended herself against the largely fictional insult in an interview with ex-NRA spokesperson Dana Loesch (what a combo).

“They’ve also called me Walmart Melania, which by the way, being in the same sentence with Melania, I consider that a major victory,” said Casey.

She’s also referenced the nickname in podcast interviews and Fox News appearances.

“One thing that the corporate media did get right about me: I do shop at Walmart,” she said over the summer on Fox & Friends.

With such a prevalent nickname, one could imagine that social media is filled with “Walmart Melania” jokes and memes. Except… searches on social media just show clips of Casey bringing it up herself.

From our understanding, the imagined “Walmart Melania” craze stems from a Daily Beast column, “Casey DeSantis Is the Walmart Melania.”

The column calls Ron and Casey DeSantis phonies, and says they’ll never match up to the Trumps’ star power–never mind JFK and Jackie’s.

“Casey DeSantis is definitely trying to make a political statement with what she wears, with her aspirations of “Camelot-meets-Mar-a-Lago,” writes Katie Baker. “But while Casey may be trying to position herself after Jackie Kennedy (good luck) and even Melania…she’s falling far short.”

While that’s pretty searing commentary, the article was published in June. There hasn’t been a follow up. That means Casey is still talking about a five-month-old article.

Girl, get a grip!

PSA: Fake Melania is not to be confused with Walmart Melania….who is another person altogether…. pic.twitter.com/Y8hluMR5iZ — Alejandro Villegas #🟦 (@thecorpmex) June 14, 2023

Now, there is almost certainly a political calculation for Casey to keep mentioning “Walmart Melania.” She wants to make their family seem relatable, which Ron is really bad at.

But here’s the irony: Casey is bad at being normal, too! When talking about the couple’s children, she makes it seem like Ron is some sort of babysitter.

Why does Casey DeSantis keep saying “my kids” instead of “our kids?” It’s very strange. (H/t @mehdirhasan) pic.twitter.com/PHG334JYsB — Sawyer Hackett (@SawyerHackett) August 22, 2023

In that same speech, Casey blames her husband’s bad debate performance on… their five-year-old locking his younger sister into the bathroom and coloring on the hotel room walls.

“Everybody was asking, ‘What was the governor’s pre-debate routine?’ Honestly, he was negotiating with a five-year-old as to why you cannot lock the three-year-old in the bathroom, and why you can’t jump on the bed and color on the walls in the hotel. That was honestly what was going through all of our minds before we went out there,” she said.

Ah yes, the challenges of parenting during a presidential campaign. Those are problems that every American family can identify with.

When Casey isn’t telling strange family tales, she’s talking about — you guessed it — gay people!

She’s sidetracked her charm offensives multiple times with LGBTQ+ hate.

Down by nearly 30 points in Iowa, Ron DeSantis has to make up a lot of ground… fast! But Casey force-feeding Walmart lines to apathetic audiences isn’t going to be enough.

Sadly, Ron is too busy talking about foot fetishes and boots to make much of a counter-argument at this point. And do you know who bought Ron his cute little cowboy boots with heels?

Casey!

“She bought him these dumba** cowboy boots because she thought it was part of the image,” an angry staffer told Vanity Fair.

Come to think of it, maybe “Walmart Melania” is a fitting nickname. The ex-FLOTUS would never suggest something that tacky!