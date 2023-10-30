New video threatens to expose Ron “Don’t Say Gay” DeSantis’ most embarrassing secret

Strut! Strut! Strut!
When Ron “Don’t Say Gay” DeSantis moves across the stage, those heels be lifting!
New video shared on social media over the weekend showed the gay-hating Florida governor walking up on stage with a clear lift in his signature brown cowboy boots.
Slow down the clip, and see that platform werk, honey!
At around the 15-second mark, DeSantis’ elevation is apparent. Then a few seconds later, his heel comes into clear view.
Where Lil Ron’s boots crease. Someone is wearing pretty steep lifts, pic.twitter.com/GiUcnToVSP— Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) October 29, 2023
He is a very short man trying to look tall with those heels in his boots. The placement of the knees tells it all. pic.twitter.com/axzmlJTdHu— Njui (@RasJohnNjui) October 30, 2023
This is so funny look at the boot wangling— spirited (@_synno) October 29, 2023
A man in 3inch kitten heel boots… sounds like drag baby— TS Eden Raynes (@Edenraynesxxx) October 30, 2023
It’s also worth mentioning that DeSantis’ boots appear to be about three sizes too large. Did “Walmart Melania” purchase these bad boys on the clearance rack?
Definitely some lifts in the boots. But what is more strange to me, is the fact that they are three sizes too big. He must have tiny feet!🦶— Ramon Caudle (@UrbanistaRamon) October 29, 2023
For months, the failing presidential candidate has been dogged with accusations about his footwear. The speculation caused some intrepid TikTokers to examine the shiny black cowboy boots DeSantis was wearing during his interview with Bill Maher recently.
Turns out, they can be found on Amazon for the reasonable price of $32.99!
The first video that went viral makes a simple statement: “Tell me he’s not wearing hidden heels,” the text reads.
The clip includes an image with a yellow outline over the short candidate’s foot, seemingly showing how the wedge aids his allusion of tall masculine grandeur.
#HiddenHeel indeed! Who’s ready for #fashionweek?
At the end, the video cuts to an image of a pair of black ClassicSter Womens Hidden Wedge Booties Faux Suede High Heel Ankle Boots.
Listed at 5’9″, DeSantis is playing from a height disadvantage. Every president since Jimmy Carter has been 5’11” or taller.
Donald Trump stands at 6’2″ or sometimes 6’3″ (depending on whether he has to report his BMI), and Joe Biden is six feet tall.
We may no longer have any moral standards, but when it comes to presidents, we still care about height!
For years, DeSantis’ homophobic wife, Casey, has been in charge of his aesthetics. He started wearing his aforementioned black cowboy boots after he was elected to Congress in 2012.
“She bought him these dumba** cowboy boots because she thought it was part of the image,” an angry staffer told Vanity Fair.
A former TV news anchor, Casey is said to be obsessed with appearance. She reportedly amasses total control over her husband’s wardrobe, right down to his earpieces.
With that in mind, it’s sensible to believe that she would recommend on heels, too. There is plenty of photograph evidence to support the hypothesis.
Exhibit A pic.twitter.com/xy81BXwXYk— Lakota Man (@LakotaMan1) October 29, 2023
Is it just me or is Ron DeSantis wearing a pair of boots with a suit? pic.twitter.com/GvuU05hvZj— TheOneAndOnlyRichie 🏳️🌈🇮🇹🇺🇸 (@The1OnlyRichie) October 6, 2023
Wow, Ron Desantis is taller than Tiger Woods now. Must’ve had a growth spurt. pic.twitter.com/AcGdcY1a38— Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) February 23, 2023
Ron DeSantis consistently wears high-heeled boots in order to appear taller. pic.twitter.com/fw0O1aWiBT— Pat Dennis (@patdennis) February 13, 2023
Of course, there is a lot of irony attached the notion of DeSantis sporting heels while he wages war against drag queens. Florida is one of multiple states to pass an anti-drag law, making it a misdemeanor to knowingly admit a child into a show.
However, an appellate court decided the hateful law can’t be enforced until a trial is held to determine its constitutionality. Many of his attacks against LGBTQ+ people and culture war priorities are failing to pass legal muster.
That’s bad news for DeSantis, who launched his presidential campaign on the back of his anti-gay policies. He’s failed to gain traction at any point during the race.
New polling out of Iowa now shows him tied with Nikki Haley for second place with 16% of the vote, despite shifting roughly one third of his remaining staffers to the Hawkeye State.
With DeSantis seemingly pinning the future of his campaign on Iowa, a bad finish in the caucus could be his final death knell. No heel is big enough to bring DeSantis back to life.
8 Comments
abfab
NEWS FLASH! BREAKING NEWS!
Sarasota Drag Queens are grooming childtren at pride parade. Two little sister cutie pies were twirled around by a fabulous queen as they danced to the beat of loud, throbbing, festive disco music. They laughed thier little heads off hysterically in joy!!! The parents screamed ”WE LOVE YOU THANK YOU”
These poor little kids will now need therapy for the rest of their lives. SEE VIDEO ON AN EARLIER POST TO SEE THE DEVASTATION!
Baron Wiseman
@abfab
Once again, if you want to create and post your own stories that are not part of the original Queerty post, please create your own website.
abfab
He must be growing bone spurs. He’ll never win. He’s a loser. His wife is a pig and I pity her children.
Thanks for staying on top of this short, fat POS in Florida. He does keep things interesting (and embarrassing) if nothing else. And it so nice that you FEED THE TROLLS HERE. They get boners when they see him and pray that he wins.
PoetDaddy
Ah, the pathetic insecurity of a man who is LITTLE in every way!
GayEGO
Oh my! Next Ron DeSantis will be wearing High Heels!
DeeAnnCA
Those boots seem to match the stupid expression in most of his photos. Pathetic, petty little man who has cost his state MILLIONS in lost revenue and lawyer’s fees all because he’s trying to be president. Operative word being “trying”. Sorry Ron, you are not even Clown Car material…
Fahd
Wouldn´t the “fair” thing to do to be for a journalist/interviewer to ask him whether he’s wearing lifts in his boots? Then when he denies it, he could be asked to prove it by standing next to the same person with the boots on and then after removing his boots. If he has nothing to hide why wouldn’t he cooperate? Most of his interviews (interactions) seem to take on a hostile quality anyway.
I’m surprised the staffs of his primary rivals aren’t using this to demonstrate how untrustworthy, deceptive and hypocritical DeSaster is.
As intrusive as the media is, I always have wondered why they haven’t done a thorough investigation of His Magasty’s combover/weave.
Baron Wiseman
Thank you, Queerty, for your consistently negative stories on Governor Ron DeSantis. Is the Trump campaign slipping you a little money in an effort to boost his already sky high poll numbers?