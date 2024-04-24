Melania appears to have come to the startling realization that she, too, is being screwed over by her husband

While her cash-poor husband is busying hawking gold sneakers and Trump-branded Bibles to cover his mountain of legal bills, Melania Trump just announced she’s selling customizable gold necklaces for Mother’s Day.

The ex-FLOTUS’s “Her Love & Gratitude” necklace went up for sale on Sunday morning, just three weeks before Mom’s big day.

Better get those orders in quick, folx!

The gold vermeil flower pendant, which measures 1 inch and includes a 16-20 inches adjustable chain, can be engraved with names, initials, or significant dates. And the back features an engraving of Melania’s own signature:

The $245 necklace also comes with a limited-edition collectible that is minted with the Solana blockchain confirming its authenticity.

“Being a mother is one of the most important roles in life,” the ex-FLOTUS said in a statement. “For this Mother’s Day, I have designed the ‘Her Love & Gratitude’ necklace to express immense gratitude and honor all mothers.”

Let’s honor and celebrate all mothers with love and gratitude. https://t.co/ESihnAQ8kg pic.twitter.com/Nj3IKfwzG1 — MELANIA TRUMP (@MELANIATRUMP) April 21, 2024

Speaking to Erin Burnett at CNN this week, Melania’s former chief of staff, Stephanie Grisham, said the ex-FLOTUS plugging overpriced jewelry online at the same time her husband is on trial in New York for falsifying business records is “not a good look.”

“I try not to laugh at the thought that she would be raising money for his defense,” Grisham said, adding, “Had I been advising her, I would have said a couple of things. Number 1: This is the first day of your husband’s criminal trial and you’re going to hawk some jewelry? Probably not a very good look.”

“And then, yeah, I would have at least said, ‘Hey, how are we going to give this to some kind of an initiative for children?’ But instead, it just says, ‘Here you go. Buy this for $245.'”

Why is Melania Trump hawking a necklace for $245? And where is the money going?



“I try not to laugh at the thought that she would be raising money for his defense,” her former chief of staff Stephanie Grisham told OutFront pic.twitter.com/LAHfvHF8YZ — Erin Burnett OutFront (@OutFrontCNN) April 23, 2024

Considering that, since the beginning of 2024 alone, her husband has been ordered to pay more than $550 million in legal judgments plus millions more in lawyer fees and could very likely be in prison by Christmas, it’s understandable that 53-year-old Melania would be frantically searching for other streams of revenue.

Unfortunately, she’s never had much luck when it comes to launching successful business ventures. Modeling didn’t work out for her. Neither did that short-lived QVC jewelry brand she launched in 2009, or that caviar-infused skincare line she reportedly worked on in 2011.

Now, even her 20-year marriage to a self-proclaimed billionaire, which has been described by insiders as “transactional,” doesn’t seem like it’s going to provide quite the windfall she was expecting as he burns through his fortune during the sunset years of his life.

Of course, that’s always been the thing about Donald Trump. He screws over everyone in the end. Why should his third wife be any different?

Melania’s “Her Love & Gratitude” necklace is currently available to order now on her personal website.