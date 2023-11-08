Chasten responds to MTG’s bid to have Pete Buttigieg’s salary slashed to $1

The House GOP yesterday succeeded in passing an amendment to cut Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg’s salary to $1. The amendment to the 2024 Transpiration and Housing and Urban Development spending bill was introduced by Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.
In an impassioned speech, Greene blasted Buttigieg’s performance as Transportation Secretary.
“Pothole Pete staged fake bike rides to the White House and used private planes funded by taxpayers to receive awards for the way certain people have sex.”
🚨 BREAKING: I’m proud to announce my amendment to FIRE Pete Buttigieg just PASSED the House.— Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) November 7, 2023
Pothole Pete staged fake bike rides to the White House and used private planes funded by taxpayers to receive awards for the way certain people have sex.
American taxpayers should not… pic.twitter.com/9fq9XrXLV2
Greene claims Buttigieg took a taxpayer-funded plane journey to an LGBTQ Awards show.
In February, the Transportation Department watchdog announced it would audit Buttigieg’s use of FAA private jets. It’s believed he used 18 such flights since taking over as Transportation Secretary. The DoT said the flights cost taxpayers around $42,000.
By comparison, it was previously revealed former Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao took seven flights on FAA-owned planes in 2017. This included a trip to and around Europe for her and five staffers costing $68,892 alone.
Buttigieg welcomed the planned audit, saying at the time, “Glad this will be reviewed independently so misleading narratives can be put to rest. Bottom line: I mostly fly on commercial flights, in economy class. And when I do use our agency’s aircraft, it’s usually a situation where doing so saves taxpayer money.”
“He doesn’t deserve a single penny”
Greene wrote yesterday on X (formerly Twitter), “Pete Buttigieg doesn’t do his job. It’s all about fake photo ops and taxpayer-funded private jet trip to accept LGBTQ awards for him. I’m happy my amendment passed, but he doesn’t deserve a single penny.”
Although the amendment passed on a voice vote, the overall bill needs to be approved by the full House. It’s unlikely to be approved by the Democrat-controlled Senate.
During his time as Transportation Secretary, Buttigieg has faced consistent criticism from right-wing figures. Given that the Transportation Secretary is not usually a high-profile role in any administration, it’s hard to escape the thought that Buttigieg’s sexuality might be an underlying factor in some of the attention he receives.
Buttigieg has not responded to Greene’s amendment. It was revealed earlier he’s gone on a visit to Ukraine to discuss infrastructure in the war-torn country.
Happy to welcome @SecretaryPete to Ukraine. Our message today is clear: the United States supports Ukraine and the Ukrainian people. pic.twitter.com/zVNXiKpt7b— Ambassador Bridget A. Brink (@USAmbKyiv) November 8, 2023
Chasten Buttigieg throws shade
However, Pete’s husband, Chasten, did appear to respond. Last night he re-shared a tweet mocking Marjorie Taylor Greene.
Last month, Greene posted a tweet stating, “The Earth spins at roughly 1,000 miles per hour. We have no idea we are even moving. Don’t ever let anyone tell you God’s not real.”
The tweet was reshared by an account called Run For Something. It represents an organization that supports young Democrats running for office. It used Greene’s tweet to suggest that… well, even educationally-challenged people can gain elected roles, saying, “Don’t let anyone tell you you’re not qualified to run for office ❤️”
Chasten reshared the Run For Something tweet to his own account.
11 Comments
abfab
This woman is a trip.
Kangol2
Yep, not even her kookkky far-right caucus members want her around but Baronin defends her!
dbmcvey
So, with everything that’s going on the GOP is passing stupid, petty bills that have no chance of approval in the Senate or White House to appeal to their terrible base. This, and worse, are what we can look forward to if Trump wins.
abfab
Yep. Great people aren’t they. True patriots. America First.
LeeG
I was hoping he would shade her about the $1 thing. Still waiting…
abfab
She’s a two-penny whore.
abfab
Oh thank you so much, Your Madgesty!
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) said she pulled her resolution to censure Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) on Tuesday night after the House advanced a separate resolution to censure Tlaib.
The House eventually approved the other measure censuring Tlaib in a 234-188 vote; 22 Democrats voted to censure their colleague, and four Republicans voted against it.
Greene told reporters she pulled her resolution because she did not want to compete with another resolution.
“I’m not a part of leadership. I’m not the Speaker, I’m not the majority leader, I’m not the whip and I’m not going to be part of a competing censure resolution because leadership failed to organize it,” Greene said. “So, for me, I decided to pull it.”
“She’s getting censured. That’s what I set out to do, and so that’s what’s happening,” Greene continued. “But I think the bigger problem is, we need leadership to be organized and not force Republicans to compete with each other.”
The Hill
ZzBomb
Ghee, those Republicans have such laser light focus on the issues they ran on in the midterms:
Crime
Inflation
The Border
They have so far passed ZERO! Bills on any of those things.
Last night was a good night for American Democracy.
abfab
A great night for Women and their families, For freedom! A very good night.
bachy
I can never tell the dif between MTG’s delusions and the half-naked nutjob ranting behind a dumpster outside the local strip club at 4am. They sound the same.
abfab
Mardgy gets off at 5am so that might help.