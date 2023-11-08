Chasten responds to MTG’s bid to have Pete Buttigieg’s salary slashed to $1

Marjorie Taylor Greene and Chasten Buttigieg (Photos: Shutterstock/YouTube)

The House GOP yesterday succeeded in passing an amendment to cut Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg’s salary to $1. The amendment to the 2024 Transpiration and Housing and Urban Development spending bill was introduced by Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.

In an impassioned speech, Greene blasted Buttigieg’s performance as Transportation Secretary.

“Pothole Pete staged fake bike rides to the White House and used private planes funded by taxpayers to receive awards for the way certain people have sex.”

Greene claims Buttigieg took a taxpayer-funded plane journey to an LGBTQ Awards show.

In February, the Transportation Department watchdog announced it would audit Buttigieg’s use of FAA private jets. It’s believed he used 18 such flights since taking over as Transportation Secretary. The DoT said the flights cost taxpayers around $42,000.

By comparison, it was previously revealed former Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao took seven flights on FAA-owned planes in 2017. This included a trip to and around Europe for her and five staffers costing $68,892 alone.

Buttigieg welcomed the planned audit, saying at the time, “Glad this will be reviewed independently so misleading narratives can be put to rest. Bottom line: I mostly fly on commercial flights, in economy class. And when I do use our agency’s aircraft, it’s usually a situation where doing so saves taxpayer money.”

“He doesn’t deserve a single penny”

Greene wrote yesterday on X (formerly Twitter), “Pete Buttigieg doesn’t do his job. It’s all about fake photo ops and taxpayer-funded private jet trip to accept LGBTQ awards for him. I’m happy my amendment passed, but he doesn’t deserve a single penny.”

Although the amendment passed on a voice vote, the overall bill needs to be approved by the full House. It’s unlikely to be approved by the Democrat-controlled Senate.

During his time as Transportation Secretary, Buttigieg has faced consistent criticism from right-wing figures. Given that the Transportation Secretary is not usually a high-profile role in any administration, it’s hard to escape the thought that Buttigieg’s sexuality might be an underlying factor in some of the attention he receives.

Buttigieg has not responded to Greene’s amendment. It was revealed earlier he’s gone on a visit to Ukraine to discuss infrastructure in the war-torn country.

Happy to welcome @SecretaryPete to Ukraine. Our message today is clear: the United States supports Ukraine and the Ukrainian people. pic.twitter.com/zVNXiKpt7b — Ambassador Bridget A. Brink (@USAmbKyiv) November 8, 2023

Chasten Buttigieg throws shade

However, Pete’s husband, Chasten, did appear to respond. Last night he re-shared a tweet mocking Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Last month, Greene posted a tweet stating, “The Earth spins at roughly 1,000 miles per hour. We have no idea we are even moving. Don’t ever let anyone tell you God’s not real.”

The tweet was reshared by an account called Run For Something. It represents an organization that supports young Democrats running for office. It used Greene’s tweet to suggest that… well, even educationally-challenged people can gain elected roles, saying, “Don’t let anyone tell you you’re not qualified to run for office ❤️”

Chasten reshared the Run For Something tweet to his own account.

(Screenshot)