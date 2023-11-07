How Marjorie Taylor Greene went from MAGA queen to eating lunch alone in a phone booth

Poor Marjorie Taylor Greene!

The nutty Georgia Republican is no longer the “cool conspiracy theorist” around Congress. Instead, she’s just a loser with no friends who’s Republicans have grown tired of her self-aggrandizing act and social media stunts.

At this rate, MTG may be stuck eating lunch alone in a phone booth. She couldn’t even drum up enough votes last week to censure Rep. Rashida Tlaib, one of the right’s favorite villains who’s under intense scrutiny over her controversial comments about the war in the Gaza Strip.

Our deranged MAGA queen is losing clout… fast!

Multiple Republicans sounded off against MTG to the Daily Beast, painting her as a reactionary obstructionist.

“She’s creating her own enemies through unprovoked, unwarned, and unsubstantiated attacks,” said a GOP lawmaker. “Embarrassing herself through launching attacks she later has to retract due to their inaccuracies.”

The trouble for Greene started when she backed Kevin McCarthy for House Speaker, which ostracized the homophobic politician from her now-former friends in the conservative Freedom Caucus.

Without her far-right buddies, Greene is on a political island. She turned off mainstream Republicans long ago, giving her nowhere to turn. And the isolation is causing her to lash out.

When her resolution to censure Tlaib failed, she attacked Texas Rep. Chip Roy, one of the 23 Republicans who voted against it.

“You voted to kick me out of the freedom caucus, but keep CNN wannabe Ken Buck and vaping groping Lauren Boebert and you voted with the Democrats to protect Terrorist Tlaib,” she wrote.

“You hate Trump, certified Biden’s election, and could care less about J6 defendants being persecuted.”

How does it feel to know that your own party isn't behind you? Karma. 😂 — Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) November 2, 2023

Before we get to “vaping groping Lauren Boebert” (there’s quite a backstory between those gals), let’s focus on Roy. Following the resolution vote, he said he thought Tlaib was “worthy of censure,” but couldn’t sign on to Greene’s “feckless resolution,”

Roy said the resolution was “deeply flawed” and made “legally and factually unverified claims,” such as accusing Tlaib of leading an insurrection.

When today’s Republicans think you’re stretching the truth too far, you know you’re in trouble!

Later, Roy told reporters he thinks MTG should “focus on chasing so-called Jewish space lasers if she wishes to spend her time on such matters.”

Cheers in the House after Marjorie Taylor Greene’s push to censure Rashida Tlaib for an “insurrection” is tabled pic.twitter.com/7kfmC6dsiD — Acyn (@Acyn) November 1, 2023

Greene, of course, fired back at Roy. Like every schoolyard bully (or catty gay), she turned to his appearance.

One of Roy’s fellow Texas Republicans, Rep. Troy Nehls, had his back.

“Childish in many ways,” he said about Greene’s insults. “Does he look like Colonel Sanders? I don’t know how beneficial that is to start attacking other conservatives.”

For the record, Roy does kind of look like the KFC mascot, but that’s besides the point!

“What do you feel you’re accomplishing there, you know?,” added Nehls. “Chip’s a pretty conservative guy… What do you feel you are personally gaining from that?”

It’s pretty astonishing that Republicans are just figuring out now that MTG is nothing more than a selfish carnival barker; but hey, better late than never!

“There is no one I have heard from, dozens of members, who are happy with her, that trust her [or] confide in her,” said a Republican congressperson.

One of Greene’s closet allies used to be Boebert, whom she verbally accosted in a women’s restroom at the start of the year.

If you can think of a better analogy than two of the GOP’s biggest bottom feeders arguing in a bathroom, let us know!

According to reports, Greene was upset with Boebert’s refusal to back McCarthy in his first speakership fight. Later, on the House Floor, she called Boebert a “little b*tch,” sources say.

Hmmm…who could those sources be???

Florida Rep. Byron Donalds, a rising MAGA star in his own right, was blunt when asked about whether Greene is losing allies.

“Yeah,” he said. “Is she concerned about that? I don’t think so.”

Wow. It’s a shame to see Greene, one of the most grotesquely anti-LGBTQ+ members of Congress, separated from her group of hateful peers.

But there is one prominent Republican who’s staying close to MTG: our one-term, twice–impeached, quadruply-indicted ex-president.

Two of Donald Trump‘s operatives are quoted in the Daily Beast story calling Greene their “most loyal soldier” and “mouthpiece.”

What a legacy!