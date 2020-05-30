Netflix star Omar Ayuso introduces the world to his adorable boyfriend via Instagram

Omar Ayuso, known for his role on the Spanish-language Netflix series Elite, has revealed his relationship with artist Alonzo Diaz via Instagram.

Ayuso, who plays the gay, closeted Muslim Omar on Elite, posted a picture of himself with Diaz on May 28.

“I can’t find the right words to say,” Ayuso said in the post (translated from Spanish). “Happy 22 and a happy life, close to me please.” We’re not sure, but we’re guessing Ayuso is wishing Diaz a happy 22nd birthday.

Elite, currently in its third season, streams on Netflix.

Here’s some more from Ayuso and Diaz’s Instagrams: