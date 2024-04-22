‘Élite’ boyfriends Manu Ríos & André Lamoglia reunited in Mexico & it was as hot as you’d imagine

Patrick Blanco and Iván Carvalho are back together!

Elite hunks Manu Ríos and André Lamoglia – who played lovers Patrick and Iván on the Netflix blockbuster series – whipped queer fans into a frenzy after they reunited over the weekend in Cancun, Mexico.

The duo’s beachside getaway was especially of interest as Ríos walked away from the Spanish-language YA telenovela at the end of season six and simultaneously brought an end to the fan-favorite characters’ romantic relationship.

How about we take this to the next level? Subscribe to our newsletter for a refreshing cocktail (or mocktail) of LGBTQ+ entertainment and pop culture, served up with a side of eye-candy. Daily * Weekly *

Here’s a refresher of the way they were:

However, IRL Ríos and Lamoglia are still together … as platonic friends.

We’ll take it!

The handsome former co-stars were snapped together at an afterparty for the Premios Platino 2024, an award show that honors the best in Ibero-American films and television shows. Ríos presented the award for Best First Fiction Film.

In one photo, Lamoglia, 26, wrapped his arm around Ríos, 25, as they sported big smiles on their sun-kissed faces while decked out in silky shirts and gold chains.

Patrivan forever!

what you were all waiting for ?

Manu Ríos and André Lamoglia! ? pic.twitter.com/Ic3bIqFbt0 — Keeping Up With Manu Ríos (@kuwmanurios) April 22, 2024

Another image found the actors joined by a third companion. 👀

In that black and white photo, Mexican actor Alejandro Speitzer stood between Lamoglia and Ríos, who had stripped down to a tank top.

Menage a hotness!

#EliteNetflix co-stars Manu Ríos and André Lamoglia reunited in Mexico ? pic.twitter.com/1X3gFjJVZc — Keeping Up With Manu Ríos (@kuwmanurios) April 21, 2024

Prior to rekindling, both Ríos and Lamoglia walked the award show’s red carpet and flaunted their stylish fits.

Spanish stud Ríos, who recently launched his casual fashion brand Carrer, was decked out in a one-button band collar shirt with a loose neckline, olive slacks, and a statement belt.

While the Brazilian bombshell kept it suave AF in a denim jacket, white shirt, and black wide-leg slacks. Lamoglia accessorized the entire look with new facial scruff.

We’re loving the stache!

Following Rios’ exit during the Elite season 6 finale, his voice appeared in the first episode of season 7 as Lamoglia’s Ivan listened to a phone message from Patrick disclosing he was breakup with him and leaving town for good.

“I’ve written a thousand letters on my phone and thought up a thousand speeches in my head to try and get you back. But ultimately, this message is to say goodbye,” Ríos said in the voiceover as Patrick.

“I refuse to lose you forever, even if it is necessary. Let me live with the hope that one day we will meet again,” he adds. “I’m not asking for something that was never there. I’m not asking for something to be invented. I just wanna go back to something we once had. Something that was real.”

He continued: “But for my wish to be fulfilled, my only option is to disappear. Or that’s what I’m told. So, until we see each other again …I love you. I love you so much, Ivan. I’ve always loved you, and I always will.”

Lamoglia will finish out his run on the upcoming eighth and final season of Elite, while Rios will star in the new Netflix medical drama Respira.

The streaming giant has yet to announce a release date for either.

For now, fans can dare to dream with a few more shots of Ríos and Lamoglia’s Mexican rendezvous below:

? Manu Ríos and Carolina Ramirez presenting the award for “Best Prima Fiction Opera” at the Platino Awards pic.twitter.com/Ak3ohMZ87n — Keeping Up With Manu Ríos (@kuwmanurios) April 21, 2024

Manu Rios e a atriz Yalitza Aparicio Martínez no 'Prêmios Platino' em Riviera Maya, México. pic.twitter.com/9m4TwIsakw — Acesso Manu Rios (@AcessoManuRios) April 19, 2024