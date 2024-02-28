Manu Ríos, André Lamoglia & Omar Ayuso just served the fiercest fashion three-way of our dreams

Category is: Elite hunk fashion week eleganza for your nerves!

While the past and present cast of Netflix‘s blockbuster Spanish-language series are used to raising temperatures by stripping off their Las Encinas school uniforms, three of the show’s hottest stars managed to bring the heat while all decked out in their couture finery.

Manu Ríos, André Lamoglia and Omar Ayuso channeled their inner Zoolander as they stormed the front row at some of the biggest shows in Milan and Paris over the last week.

How about we take this to the next level? Subscribe to our daily newsletter for a refreshing cocktail (or mocktail) of LGBTQ+ entertainment and pop culture, served up with a side of eye-candy.

From Ferragamo to Tod’s to Courrèges, the boys proved their smoldering looks and chic style were the perfect accoutrement at the Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 runway shows.

Manu Ríos serves Blue Steel

While the 25-year-old left Elite at the end of season six, Ríos still served all that Patrick bad boy energy as he posed in the sleek black zip-up top and matching wide-leg slacks at the Ferragamo show in Milan.

For the ensemble, the actor enlisted the styling services of his BFF and business partner Marc Forné. The pair recently launched the casual fashion brand Carrer and have been collaborating on looks for several years.

Following the runway presentation, Ríos disclosed his favorite look was an all black leather getup that he could see himself in. Leather daddy era unlocked!

André Lamoglia werks the camera

Fresh off celebrating Carnival in his native Brazil, Lamoglia hightailed it to catch the Tod’s show in Milan.

The 26-year-old chose a muted streamlined look which he said he liked because “it’s fashion but simple.” We love a classic.

Lamoglia is no stranger to fashion houses and recently appeared in a new beauty campaign for Dolce & Gabbana’s latest tinted moisturizer. He’s a golden boy through and through!

Omar Ayuso walk for me

With his trendy haircut, dark shades, sickening one-button black suit and body-hugging top, Ayuso couldn’t help but command attention as he sauntered into the Courreges show at Paris Fashion Week.

After wrapping production on the final season of Elite, the 25-year-old has been appearing in a theater production in Madrid but managed to find time to entertain his inner fashionista with a jaunt over to the City of Light.

Ayuso also had Marc Forne style him for the event, which turned out to be a mini-Elite reunion as he posed alongside a brunette – and nearly unrecognizable – Valentina Zenere (Isadora).

We need an Omar & Isadora Elite spinoff, inmediatamente!

Netflix has yet to announce a premiere date, but Aysuo, Lamoglia and Zenere are set to appear on the eighth and final of season of Elite. While Rios is starring on the streaming giant’s upcoming medical drama Respira, whose premiere has also not been revealed.

In the meantime, check out a few more shots from the Elite gang’s fashion week blitz below: