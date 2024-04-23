Fashion designer Simon Porte Jacquemus & husband Marco Maestri just made a surprise announcement

Simon Porte Jacquemus (left), Marco Maestri (right)

Simon Porte Jacquemus is now a daddy!

On Monday, the French designer, who created the fashion label Jacquemus, made the surprise announcement that he and his husband Marco Maestri had welcomed twins.

The 34-year-old took to Instagram to disclose the couple’s son and daughter, named Sun and Mia, were born on Saturday, April 20th.

“MIA et SUN, Welcome to earth, our love. We love you so much. Our dream has come true with you. Papa Marco and Papa Simon,” Simon captioned a photo of the newborns’ adorable arms wearing hospital bracelets.

The new arrivals to their growing family come less than two years since they walked down the aisle together.

Simon and Marco, who runs a digital agency, were married in a chic wedding in the south of France in August 2022.

The stylish ceremony took place in Simon’s childhood village and featured the couple’s good friend Dua Lipa (heard of her?) wearing a sheer white dress.

“Dua Lipa was gorgeous! There was a lot of talk about the transparency. People were rather shocked, but at the same time, we can do what we want! ” the designer previously told Vogue.

The couple first met in 2018 after being set up by Marco’s brother.

“I was filming the first images for Jacquemus menswear in Marseille with Marco’s brother. And I told him, ‘Oh, I dream of falling in love with a guy from the South of France.’ He answered, ‘What about my brother? His name is Marco,'” Jacquemus recalled to the outlet.

“On the train back home, I was already on it. I sent him a message immediately, asking if he would have dinner with me.”

The pair would soon meet up and their lives would never be the same again.

Simon added: “We saw each other two days later, ate pasta, and never left each other’s side.”

Named for Simon’s late mother’s maiden name, the Jacquemus brand has grown into one of the most sought-after fashion houses with celeb aficionados including Dua, Beyoncé, Manu Ríos and Bad Bunny, among countless others.

If you recall, Jacquemus accompanied Bad Bunny on the red carpet at the 2023 Met Gala as the pair stunned in white and black suits with the backs cutout to celebrate Karl Lagerfeld, which was the theme of the annual fashion extraganza.

With the 2024 Met Gala less than two weeks away, it’s unclear if Simon’s new daddy duties will impede him from making it to this year’s fashion Super Bowl.

However, with the theme being “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion,” fairytales may just be perfect for a new father of twins!

Congrats to the entire Jacquemus-Maestri brood!