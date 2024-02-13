Bad Bunny serves armpits, skin & leather daddy vibes in sizzling new photos

Bad Bunny is fully in his supermodel era.

While the Puerto Rican singer is prepping to launch his Most Wanted Tour later this month, he’s continuing to up his swagger with two new fashion editorials that have his Zoolander poses on lock.

First up, Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio stuns as the face of French fashion house Jacquemus’ latest campaign “Les Sculptures.”

Whether flashing his hairy armpits while shirtless on a pedestal in a pair of high-waisted pants, a black head-to-leather ensemble, or an animal-print cropped jacket, BB is truly a work of art.

Put him in the Louvre!

Bunny models a total of eight lewks looks from the avant-garde Spring/Summer 2024 collection which debuted in January at a runway show at La Fondation Maeghta in Nice, France.

The “Dakiti” singer is good friends with the brand’s gay designer/creator Simon Porte Jacquemus and previously appeared in the fashion house’s 2022 “Le Splash” campaign decked out in a pink minidress.

In 2023, the duo collaborated again for the Met Gala as BB rocked a long train of Chanel-esque white carnations in honor of late fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld.

Jacquemus looked equally as chic in a more subtle black suit holding one carnation in his hand.

On Tuesday, Bad Bunny hit us with yet another striking photo spread as he posed on the cover of the March 2024 issue of Interview magazine revving up everyone’s engines serving up some serious Greased Lightning energy.

Ride it, Papi.

Decked out in a fitted Coach t-shirt and khakis, the “Monaco” hitmaker was giving butch mechanic realness leaning up against a vintage red hot rod.

Other shots featured the LGBTQ+ ally swinging from a hoisted car engine, smirking in a tan polo and getting foot fans hot and bothered as he topped off a blue ensemble by pulling up some matching socks.

Lube up that chassis!

Fans hoping to catch a glimpse of Bad Bunny IRL will have to snag tickets to his upcoming fifth concert tour in support of his blockbuster 2023 album Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana.

The Most Wanted Tour launches February 21st in Salt Lake City and will wind its way across North America making stops in 31 cities such as LA, Chicago, Dallas, and New York before finishing up May 26th in Miami.

Check out Bad Bunny’s most recent music video “No Me Quiero Casar” co-starring SNL hottie Marcello Hernandez below: