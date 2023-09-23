Bad Bunny’s new film ‘Cassandro’ has everyone wanting to do some very bad things with him

You have a Prime opportunity to see Bad Bunny go gay this weekend. The biopic film Cassandro, in which the Puerto Rican rapper gets steamy with costar Gael García Bernal, hit Amazon Prime Video on Thursday.

The film, directed by Roger Ross Williams and written by Williams and David Teague, tells the story of Saúl Armendáriz, a gay amateur wrestler from El Paso, as he “rises to international stardom after he creates the character Cassandro, the ‘Liberace of Lucha Libre’ [and] upends not just the macho wrestling world but also his own life,” Amazon explains.

For fans of reggaeton and Latin trap—and for the salivating users of the app formerly known as Twitter below—Cassandro offers a chance to see Bernal’s Saúl lock lips with Bad Bunny’s Felipe, a drug dealer drawn to the wrestler.

Bad Bunny, who has kissed a male backup dancer before, had zero reservations about that scene, as he told TIME:

“If you’re acting, you’re being someone you’re not. So when they asked me for that, I said, ‘Yes, I’m here for whatever you want.’ I think it was very cool; I didn’t feel uncomfortable.”

Same-sex scenes aside, the 29-year-old musician-turned-actor is straight—for the time being, anyway. He told the Los Angeles Times in 2020 that his sexuality doesn’t define him. “At the end of the day, I don’t know if in 20 years I will like a man,” he says. “One never knows in life. But at the moment I am heterosexual and I like women.”

Meanwhile, the Twitter users below would likely be happy to help Bad Bunny add a few definitions to his sexuality.

Here are their thirst tweets.

bad bunny is so hot pic.twitter.com/ZmjKvpqogr — ? (@badbunnyfiles) September 16, 2022

Bad bunny could do things to me you couldn’t even imagine https://t.co/EBjbqk0jbv — ????? ?? (@Lukizzlee) October 31, 2022

