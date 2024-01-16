The absolute gayest moments from last night’s Emmy Awards

Niecy Nash-Betts, Joel Kim Booster & John-Michael Kelly, Princess Poppy | Image Credits: The 75th Annual Emmy Awards, Getty Images

We hope you’re not tired of seeing glamorous people getting their flowers, because awards season rolled on Monday evening with the 75th Annual Emmy Awards!

Yes, the stars (and even a goblin and the Rubber Man) were out at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles for TV’s biggest night, which was more anticipated than usual after the ceremony was pushed back from its usual September slot due to last year’s WGA and SAG strikes.

Seemingly taking notes on what not to do from last week’s Golden Globes, host Anthony Anderson eschewed roasting celebrities in favor of honoring television history—with a little help from his sweet mama. It was a classy move, and one that set a precedent for a night of tributes and cast reunions from everyone to the Cheers gang to some of the Grey’s Anatomy O.G.s.

The final season of HBO drama Succession, the first season of the comedy The Bear, and Netflix‘s limited series Beef were the night’s big winners—in more ways than one—collectively winning 17 of the evening’s 27 categories.

But there were still plenty of fun surprises along the way, including a handful of very worthy LGBTQ+ winners, and the coronation of our latest gay “EGOT,” but more on that in a minute…

You can see a full list of the night’s winners on the official Emmys website. But re-live the best—and gayest—moments of the show below:

Princess Poppy trolls the red carpet. Literally.

Do not adjust your television sets—that little green ogre you’re seeing pop up behind the glamorous gliterrati? Why that’s retired drag queen (and professional troll) Princess Poppy, looking an awful lot like if an Orc and the monster from Barbarian had a baby as she joins her RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 15 sisters on the Emmys carpet to celebrate the show’s seventh consecutive Outstanding Reality Competition Program nomination.

Princess Poppy un-retired from drag just to end the entire industry. You can’t top this. pic.twitter.com/z7VmwlFpSW — Joey Nolfi (@joeynolfi) January 15, 2024

Ayo Edebiri: The People’s Princess

The show got off to a banger of a start when TV legend Christina Applegate presented Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series to none other than Ayo Edebiri, who has basically steamrolled this awards season—as she should. The Bear star fired off another charmer of an acceptance speech, nodding to the “found family” at the heart of her show, and shouting out her IRL family who let her “feel beautiful and Black and proud of all that,” and who immigrated to America so she could “do improv,” she said with a massive grin.

“Thank you so much for loving me and letting me feel beautiful and Black and proud of all that. It’s probably not, like, a dream to immigrate to this country and have your child be like ‘I want to do improv!,’ but you’re real ones”



—Ayo Edebiri thanking her parents



#Emmys pic.twitter.com/1ZOPu7UR0W — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) January 16, 2024

Jennifer Coolidge murders the gays

Could she be more iconic? Taking home Emmy gold for the second year in a row (albeit this time in a different category), The White Lotus scene-stealer made sure to thank “all the evil gays”—sure, she meant the guys who tried to killed her Tanya McQuoid out on the open sea, but it also felt like a nice nod to her legion of gay fans who have been stanning her since the beginning.

When Jennifer Coolidge shouted out the evil gays, a bunch of @RuPaulsDragRace stars jumped out of their seats to cheer and applaud. #Emmys pic.twitter.com/HoALCNlaEh — Chris Gardner (@chrissgardner) January 16, 2024

Pedro Pascal addresses those rumors

Right after Jennifer Coolidge shouted out the “evil gays,” Pedro Pascal appeared on stage to present the next award, but first took the opportunity to clear up something that’s been on everyone’s mind: Is he… you know… ever going to get that cast off? The Last Of Us star joked that he has to wear it because fellow Best Actor nominee Kieran Culkin “beat the sh*t out of me”—who shot back the perfect icy stare. This bromantic rivalry just might kill us.

This Pedro Pascal and Kieran Culkin moment, hello? pic.twitter.com/Lzm5ePHYjp — elly (@wizardjarin) January 16, 2024

Niecy Nash-Betts is a winner, baby!

Folks, that is how it’s done. Winning for her powerful turn in Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Nash-Betts delivered a real barn-burner of an acceptance speech, shouting out her “better half”—wife Jessica Betts—hyping up her self (“Go on girl with your bad self—you did that!), and taking a stand for every “Black and Brown woman who has gone unheard yet over-policed.” This is how you claim your moment. Truly, this speech should be studied by any prospective award-winners out there.

Give Niecy Nash-Bettes another Emmy for this speech!!!



(and then give her an Oscar nom for Origin) pic.twitter.com/q3421Y580M — Karl Delossantos (@karl_delo) January 16, 2024

Drag Race re-claims its crown

Winner winner, chicken dinner! Sporting his and hers black sequin suits, RuPaul and Michelle Visage took the stage—flanked by the fierce Season 15 cast and their show’s creative team (hi Leland!)—to accept Drag Race‘s fifth Outstanding Reality Competition Program. Mama Ru shared some powerful words about protecting drag that will hopefully resonate from Hollywood to West Bumtuck.

“If someone is trying to restrict your access to power, they are trying to scare you.”



Can we get an amen? Wise words from @RuPaul and @RuPaulsDragRace on the importance of protecting our power as LGBTQ+ people in the face of anti-drag attacks. #Emmys pic.twitter.com/374Ppl5p4t — Human Rights Campaign (@HRC) January 16, 2024

Fire Island‘s summer comes to an end

Thanks to the Emmy eligibility timeline and the strike delayed show, beloved gay rom-com Fire Island was up for two awards this year—an entire 19 months after it first premiered! We’ve so loved seeing this team on various awards trails over the past year and a half, and though the movie lost in both of its categories, Joel Kim Booster had a great sense of humor about it all. Plus, he looked cute as h*ll on the carpet with his partner, John-Michael Kelly, and that’s a win in our book!

That’s two time Emmy loser Joel Kim Booster to you, thanks!! — Joel Kim Booster (@ihatejoelkim) January 16, 2024

Image Credit: The 75th Annual Emmy Awards, Getty Images

That’s Sir Elton John, CBE and EGOT to you!

The Outstanding Variety Special (Live) prize went to the Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium concert special, an honor which grants the legendary musician entry into the hallowed halls of EGOT status. He’s of course already nabbed a number of Emmys, a Tony in 2000 for his AIDA score, and Oscars for his original songs for The Lion King and Rocketman, but tonight completed his “quadfecta.” Can you feel the love tonight, Elton? You deserve it!

Congratulations to Sir Elton John, competitive EGOT winner number 19!



Grammys 1987, 92, 95, 98, 99, 2001

Oscars 1994, 2019

Tony 2000

Emmy 2023 pic.twitter.com/FG2Rni72x1 — Dave Karger (@davekarger) January 16, 2024

Rubber Man is back to haunt your dreams

In another of the evening’s TV tributes, ageless hottie Dylan McDermott emerged from American Horror Story‘s “Murder House” to present—but was interrupted by none other than the series’ iconic Rubber Man, creeping (and no doubt squeaking) in the background. Later, it was revealed to be host Anthony Anderson beneath the gimp mask, learning an important lesson: It is not easy to quickly peel yourself out of a latex bodysuit.

Well, Dylan, we have been trying to ignore Rubberman for YEARS now and he won't go away. #Emmys — Joey Moser (@JoeyMoser83) January 16, 2024

The Emmys get GLAAD

Hannah Waddingham (gorgeous) and Colman Domingo (equally gorgeous) stepped on stage (“you’re welcome”) to present the annual Governor’s Award honor to GLAAD for its four-plus decades of work fighting for fair and authentic LGBTQ+ representation on TV. President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis gave a moving speech which called for greater visibility for our trans siblings, and given the political landscape of the past few years that sentiment felt all the more impactful. So thank you to GLAAD for their tireless work, and the enormous impact they’ve had on our screens.

Incredibly proud of @glaad for receiving Govenors Award at this years Emmy Awards. The work they do is crucial in ensuring LGBTQ stories are told. I'm proud to have worked as a consultant w them, been nominated, & working w them on their mission. Congrats GLAAD on all you do ?? — Marti (@MartiGCummings) January 16, 2024

The Bear‘s dude-on-dude kiss

After winning every category it was nominated for, The Bear wrapped up its massive night claiming the Outstanding Comedy Series trophy, too. “Cousin” Matty Matheson accepted on the cast’s behalf, beginning by thanking restaurant and hospitality workers (speak on it!!!), but he was swiftly stopped by getting a tongue shoved down his throat. That was his Emmy-winning co-star Ebon Moss Bacharach coming in for a celebratory smooch, which lasted for a full 10 seconds and was… pretty hot, to be honest!

The whole thing reminded us when Ramy Youssef and Mark Ruffalo kissed after Poor Things‘ big Golden Globes win last week, so this is a trend we can get behind. So, pucker up, fellas—we want to see all of you kissing when you win from here on out!

Everyone else see that Matty – Ebon kiss?! Congrats to #TheBearFX! (I had the same face as Ayo watching). #Emmys #TheBear pic.twitter.com/OyiVidxWbF — Meaghan Darwish (@meag_darwish) January 16, 2024

Those Red Silver Carpet threads

And, last but certainly not least, the night’s carpet presented a nonstop runway of looks that had us gooped and saving so many photos to our camera roll. And you know our favorite stars turned it out, from Yellowjackets‘ Liv Hewson and Jasmin Savoy-Brown, to the cutie cast of Abbott Elementary, to eternal goddess of the red carpet, Laverne Cox—check out a few favorites below: