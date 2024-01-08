The absolute gayest moments from last night’s Golden Globes

Ayo Edebiri (left), Pedro Pascal (center), Andrew Scott and Jonathan Bailey (right) | YouTube, CBS, Getty Images

It’s officially our favorite season: ✨AWARDS!✨

As per the calendar, the Golden Globes kicked off Hollywood’s busy season last night with a markedly different telecast from the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles.

It’s a new chapter for the traditionally boozy and oft unhinged awards show; after last year’s ceremony, its less-than-diverse voting body was dissolved and the show was taken over by Dick Clark Productions and Eldridge Industries.

For the 81st ceremony, that meant expanding categories to six nominees, forming a more culturally expansive coalition of voters, and adding categories to recognize both stand-up comedians and blockbuster films.

How did that work out for them?

Well, host and comic Jo Koy may not have been a highlight, but that didn’t stop our favorite A-listers from showing out and having a good time. Especially Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner.

While the evening was low on LGBTQ+ wins, there was no short supply of gags, gay moments, history-making speeches, and more.

You can find a full list of winners on the Golden Globe’s website. But right now, we’re breaking down the biggest (and gayest) moments of the night:

Jacob Elordi’s bath water makes a red carpet appearance

If you thought we’d make it through a single award show without mentioning that scene in Saltburn, you were wrong. Although Aussie heartthrob Jacob Elordi wasn’t in attendance, his bath water candle showed up to the red carpet. And naturally, Rosamund Pike, America Ferrera, and Margot Robbie couldn’t help but take a sniff.

not she smelled that jacob elordi bath water y'all i'm in tears ?? #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/geGgWAo8ny — ?? (@saltburnz) January 8, 2024

Andrew Scott and Jonathan Bailey gave us our new phone background

OK, maybe the gays did win something! While All Of Us Strangers star Andrew Scott was beat by Oppenheimer‘s Cillian Murphy for best dramatic lead actor –– and Jonathan Bailey was snubbed completely for Fellow Travelers –– the two men looked handsome as ever. In fact, a photographer even captured this cute moment between the actors, who were twinning in all-white ensembles. When’s the rom-com?!

I hear Gay Paree is lovely this time of year pic.twitter.com/0O76mnjUGh — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) January 8, 2024

Taylor Swift shoots daggers at the host

Hosting an awards show –– especially one as highly watched and besieged by controversy as the Globes –– is not easy. That being said, it’s hard to imagine the evening going any worse for Koy. The star studded crowd quickly turned against the comedian during his opening monologue, where he referenced Barry Keoghan’s nether regions, asked Meryl Streep to do “Wakanda Forever,” and referenced Barbie’s “big boobs.” Still, his worst affront was a dig at Taylor Swift, whose Eras Tour film lost out to Barbie for Cinematic and Box Office Achievement.

Referencing Tay’s attendance at boyfriend Travis Kelce’s little sports games, Koy joked: “The big difference between the Golden Globes and the NFL? At the Golden Globes, we have fewer camera shots of Taylor Swift.” The singer’s unimpressed expression seemed to echo what everyone else was thinking.

You don’t come back from this look. Ever pic.twitter.com/2P53nCgr7t — Kelly Keegs (@kellykeegs) January 8, 2024

J. Law’s meme-worthy moment

Resident Real Housewives stan (and three-time Golden Globe winner) Jennifer Lawrence remains relatable as hell. While the nominees for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy were read aloud, Lawrence jokingly lipped to the camera, “If I don’t win, I’m leaving.” Although the award went to Emma Stone, the No Hard Feelings actress won the night with this viral moment.

can we get jennifer lawrence to host the golden globes because she’s actually funny pic.twitter.com/RlbiSQq0AW — marg (taylor’s version) (@BetttysCardigan) January 8, 2024

Billie Eilish reminds us what she’s made for

Unsurprisingly, “What Was I Made For” –– Billie Eilish‘s poignant contribution to the Barbie soundtrack –– scored Best Original Song. The recently-out singer sported a Annie Lennox-esque lewk to accept the award, explaining what the tender track means to her. “[When] we were shown the movie, I was very, very miserable and depressed at the time,” the 22-year-old said. “And writing [this] song kind of saved me a little bit.” (To be fair, the ballad made us bawl like a baby during the film.)

“It was exactly a year ago that we were shown Barbie, and I was very, very miserable and depressed at the time. And writing that song kind of saved me a little bit.” —Billie Eilish accepting the Golden Globe for her song “What was I made for?” pic.twitter.com/2vvlXfpu5G — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) January 8, 2024

Kieran Culkin tells Pedro Pascal to “suck it”

Anyone else suddenly nostalgic for HBO’s Succession Sundays? The satirical dramedy’s final season won big at the Globes, taking home four awards. Still, the best speech came from the hilarious Kieran Culkin, who channeled his inner Roman Roy when he told fellow nominee Pedro Pascal to “suck it.”

Of course, The Last of Us star handled it with grace –– and an adorable fake pout. Whew!

"Suck it Pedro, sorry." – Kieran Culkin wins his first Golden Globe for his role in #Succession at the 2024 #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/lrczdSXEfO — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) January 8, 2024

Ayo Edebiri thanks her fam –– and the assistants

Bottoms star Ayo Edebiri gave us perhaps the most authentic and effusive moment of the night after winning best actress in a TV comedy for The Bear. Edebiri thanked both her work fam and “real family,” but most importantly “all of my agents and managers’ assistants.” As she explained, “The people who answer my emails, y’all are real ones. Thank you for answering my crazy, crazy emails.”

We can’t wait to watch her star continue to rise –– just don’t ask her about co-star Jeremy Allen White’s new Calvin Klein campaign.

Ayo Edebiri and Quinta Brunson react to Jeremy Allen White’s Calvin Klein campaign. https://t.co/iP2BadZ7m1 — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) January 8, 2024

Andrew Scott adorably busts a move

Kristen Wiig and Will Ferrell had the funniest bit of the night as they were overtaken by an infectious ditty whilst trying to present an award. However, no one seemed to enjoy the moment as much as Scott, who couldn’t help but dance along. (The best part? He was seated alongside Colman Domingo, Pascal, and Bella Ramsey at what appeared to be the Globes’ unofficial GSA table.)

Poor Things‘ dude-on-dude kiss

Ramy Youssef and Mark Ruffalo smooched in celebration of Poor Things‘ win for Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy… and we’ve never hit the “instant-replay” button on our TV remotes faster.

Lily Gladstone wins Best Actress in a Drama

Finally, Killers of the Flower Moon‘s breakout star Lily Gladstone (who is two-spirit and uses she/they pronouns) made history as the first-ever Indigenous person to win a Globe. Fittingly, she dedicated her win to the community, explaining, “This is for every little rez kid, every little urban kid, every little Native kid out there who has a dream and is seeing themselves represented in our stories told by ourselves, in our own words.” Let the Oscar campaign begin!

"This is a historic win, it doesn't belong to just me." – Lily Gladstone wins her first Golden Globe for Best Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama for #KillersoftheFlowerMoon at the 2024 #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/VMHA8rg7LC — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) January 8, 2024