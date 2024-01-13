The 16 most anticipated LGBTQ+ TV shows we can’t wait to binge in 2024

Image Credits, clockwise from top left: ‘Ripley’ (Netflix), ‘Trixie Motel: Drag Me Home’ (HGTV), ‘Palm Royale’ (AppleTV+), ‘True Detective: Night Country (HBO)

We’re still having trouble keeping up with all of the excellent LGBTQ+ televisions series from last year, but now you’re telling us there’s more on the way?

Of course, that’s a good problem to have, and 2024 is primed to be an exceptionally gay one for the medium. Over the next twelve months, we’ve got the returns of some of our favorite dramas, a sexy new take on a literary classic, star-studded comedies, and so much primetime drag, from Trixie Motel to We’re Here to (of course) RuPaul’s Drag Race, including the long-awaited Global All Stars.

In order to help you keep track of it all, Queerty has assembled a list of our 16 most anticipated TV series headed to your screens this calendar year. Of course, many premiere dates have yet to be announced, but there’s so much to look forward to regardless.

How about we take this to the next level? Subscribe to our daily newsletter for a refreshing cocktail (or mocktail) of LGBTQ+ entertainment and pop culture, served up with a side of eye-candy.

Agatha: Darkhold Diaries

Image Credit: ‘Agatha: Darkhold Diaries,’ Disney+

The Marvel Cinematic Universe may be in shambles, but its great witchy hope is this highly anticipated series focused on Wandavision antihero Agatha Harkness, played with cackling glee by Kathryn Hahn. Precious few details are known, but throw in a cast that includes the legendary Patti Lupone, the hilarious Aubrey Plaza, and Joe Locke in his first post-Heartstopper role and, oh, we are seated. Coming to Disney+ in late 2024.

Bridgerton, Season 3

The Gossip Girl of Regency era London returns, this time focusing on the romance of the recently exposed “Lady Whistledown,” a.k.a. Penelope Featherington (Derry Girls and Barbie‘s charming Nicola Coughlin) and the dashing Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton). And, don’t worry, Fellow Traveler hottie Jonathan Bailey will be back this season, too! Netflix drops the first four episodes on May 16, then the next four on June 13.

Drag Race‘s Continued Global Domination

By the time you’re reading this, you’ve likely already met the cast of “Original Recipe” Season 16, but make room for more because ’24 is going to be chock-full of spin-offs from Mama Ru’s rapidly expanding franchise, including All Stars 9, the return of international favorites from France, Mexico, and Thailand, and it’s looking like we’ll finally be treated to the long-teased, first-ever Global All-Stars. Season 16 is airing now on MTV, with more to come via WOW Presents+ / Paramount+.

Echo

The first MCU series with the “Marvel Spotlight” banner follows the more street-level heroism of deaf Native American crimefighter Maya Lopez (Alaqua Cox), first introduced in Hawkeye. From the looks of it, trans director Sydney Freeland’s series is a grittier, more human-focused superhero story, not tied up in complicated mythology—and it’s all the more exciting for it! Premiering January 9 on Disney+ and Hulu.

Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans

Six years after Feud: Bette And Joan, Ryan Murphy’s best anthology series returns with the gossip-fueled love-hate relationship between acclaimed writer Truman Capote (The White Lotus: Sicily‘s Tom Hollander) and the high-society socialites known as “The Swans”—played by Naomi Watts, Diane Lane, Calista Flockhart, Chlöe Seivgny, Demi Moore & Molly Ringwald. Premiering January 31 on FX, with episodes streaming on Hulu the day after.

Girls5Eva, Season 3

Image Credit: ‘Girls5Eva,’ Netflix

Last month, X was overrun with folks sharing their favorite 30 Rock clips, and it was the best couple of days on that hell-site in a while. So, folks should know that the comedy’s spiritual successor—about a ’90s girl group reuniting past their prime—has been rescued from cancellation and returns to Netflix this year, re-reuniting Sara Bareilles, Busy Phillips, Paula Pell, and Renée Elise Goldsberry. Premiering March 14 on Netflix.

Interview With The Vampire

For anyone who picked up on the homoerotic subtext of the 1994 Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt-starring Interview With The Vampire film, the AMC re-telling of the gothic Anne Rice tale delivered—and then some—giving us one of the sexiest, scariest series of 2022. After an extended delay, this bloody good time rolls on with a new season and new story involving the ominous (and probably also sexy) performance troupe, the Theatre de Vampires. Headed to AMC and AMC+; release date TBA.

House Of The Dragon, Season 2

It felt like this Game Of Thrones prequel series was just heating up at the end of season one, so we’re anticipating a “stunnin’” return to the bloody, brutal “war of succession” at House Targaryen. Of course, the show’s highlight is the crackling chemistry between Emma D’arcy and Olivia Cooke, playing childhood friends turned would-be lovers (?) forced into rivalry by circumstance. Expected to premiere “mid-2024” on HBO.

Mary & George

Fresh off of Red, White & Royal Blue, breakout star Nicholas Galitzine takes another royal, queer turn in this miniseries based on one of history’s juiciest (rumored) scandals. He plays the Duke of Buckingham who, at his mother’s (the great Julianne Moore) request, charms and sleeps his way into King James’ (Tony Curran) favor, helping his family climb the social ranks of a growing empire. Coming to Starz; premiere date TBA.

Palm Royale

Image Credit: ‘Palm Royale,’ AppleTV+

This story of a woman trying to make her way into Palm Beach high society in the 1960s stars a murderer’s row of talent. Kristen Wiig. Laura Dern. Allison Janney. Carol Burnett. Ricky Martin??? The cast of this upcoming comedy alone—based on the novel Mr. & Mrs. American Pie—is the stuff of dreams, and we can’t wait to see these icons bounce off one another while sporting a South Florida tan. Premiering March 20 on AppleTV+.

P-Valley, Season 3

TV doesn’t get any sexier or more stirring that P-Valley, Katori Hall’s neon-hued drama following the employees at The Pynk, an infamous strip club in the Mississippi Delta. The ensemble is incredible, though we can’t take our eyes off Nicco Annan, playing the club’s nonbinary owner Uncle Clifford, whose romance with Lil Murda (J. Alphonse Nicholson) will likely be a big focus in season three. Coming to Starz; premiere date TBA.

Ripley

Image Credit: ‘Ripley,’ Netflix

That’s the Talented Mr. Ripley to you! Tom Ripley—the classic character created by novelist Patricia Highsmith—is one of the literary world’s prototypical chaotic queers, and this new adaptation finds him (played here by All Of Us Strangers heartbreaker and Fleabag‘s “Hot Priest” Andrew Scott) in NYC in the ’60s where he’s hired by a wealthy man to pursue a “complex life of deceit, fraud and murder.” Headed to Netflix; release date TBD.

Trixie Motel: Drag Me Home

Image Credit: ‘Trixie Motel: Drag Me Home,’ HGTV

After turning a rundown motel into one of the hottest (and skinniest) spots in Palm Springs, drag legend Trixie Mattel is heading home in this new HGTV series. It’ll follow the All Star and her partner David Silver during their first year of co-running Trixie Motel, all while they work on moving into their dream Los Angeles home together, navigating personal renovation and the highs and lows of cohabitation. Set to debut on HGTV this summer.

True Detective: Night Country

This anthology crime series has taken on many forms since it first premiered in 2014 with Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson. And though the following seasons failed to generate as much buzz, anticipation is high for the Alaska-set Night Country, which co-stars screen legend Jodie Foster and rising queer talent Kali Reis as a pair investigating the disappearance of a research crew. Premiering January 14 on HBO.

We’re Here, Season 4

Image Credits: Jaida Essense Hall (Getty), Sasha Velour (Getty), Latrice Royale (HBO), Priyanka (Getty)

For three seasons, this reality series has stuck to an award-winning formula, following Bob The Drag Queen, Eureka, and Shangela as they travel to small-town America and make over residents for a one-night-only drag show. Now, they’re shaking things up, enlisting Jaida Essence Hall, Latrice Royale, Priyanka, and Sasha Velour to deliver glam and good spirits amid a contentious time of anti-drag legislation. HBO; premiere date TBA.

Young Royals, Season 3

We fell hard and fast for this Swedish romance when it premiered in 2021, telling the story of Prince Wilhelm (Edvin Ryding) and scholarship student Simon (Omar Rudberg) as they fall for each other against the odds at an elite boarding school. Now, Young Royals‘ final season is just around the corner, as we anxiously wait to see if these two star-crossed lovers can find their happy ending. Coming to Netflix this March.