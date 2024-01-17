This gaggle of guys wants to build a “New Fire Island” & there’s already a waitlist

The term “New Fire Island” has gone viral online over the last couple of days. Fueling the trend is the news that a group of investors want to create a unique, gay vacation hotspot.
The people involved say that traditional resorts such as Fire Island Pines, Provincetown and Key West have become too expensive and only the wealthy can purchase property there.
“We’re bringing together a community of gay men to build a new paradise, inspired by the original Fire Island Pines – in the sunny Mediterranean and for a new era,” reads a statement on the New Fire Island website.
How about we take this to the next level?
Subscribe to our daily newsletter for a refreshing cocktail (or mocktail) of LGBTQ+ entertainment and pop culture, served up with a side of eye-candy.
They say that, unlike the US, “Europe doesn’t have a walkable, purpose-built gay holiday escape.”
It continues, “In building New Fire Island, we’re looking for others who want to join us on this journey. Together, we will find a site, design it and build the place of our dreams.
“From the West Village to West Hollywood, everyone knows that when gays get together to build a village, magic happens and prices skyrocket.
“So let’s get together, find an island and build paradise.”
It’s inviting people to join a waitlist for more details. There’s no word yet on what areas are being shortlisted for this project.
It says it’s hoping to offer homes at around US $500,000 “for a four-bedroom freestanding house with a pool, in gay paradise. Now, it is our turn to benefit from gentrification, not suffer through it.”
The “leadership team” appears headed by Australian architect, Nigel Smith, who appears in a promo video on the website. Someone’s already incorporated part of it into a parody sketch (below).
Keep watching for the gay who showed up unprepared for the elements on New Fire Island pic.twitter.com/XayvrKNrTT— Carey O'Donnell (@ecareyo) January 16, 2024
Then there’s former Olympic swimmer turned real estate entrepreneur Brett Fraser and venture capitalist Aron D’Souza. The latter made headlines in 2018 with a Buzzfeed story titled “This Man Helped Peter Thiel Demolish Gawker”.
20yrs ago, a house at old Fire Island was affordable. Now the young are priced out. Its the same story in gay destinations around the world. Why buy a $2million house in a compromised location, when your own home and land at perfect https://t.co/wVthZaTEc3 is $500,000? pic.twitter.com/EJ8PN4Tsk6— NewFireIsland (@NewFireIsland) January 14, 2024
Unsurprisingly, many gay men took to Twitter to voice opinions on the project. Most threw shade at the idea.
These hedge fund gays really trying to build a “new Fire island for a new generation” in the Mediterranean…— Daniel Brennan @aol.com (@DannyJBrennan) January 15, 2024
…baby I am not trying to fly internationally to do c*ke in someone’s bedroom during a ‘Barbie’ themed pool party. I can literally just take the Long Island Railroad. pic.twitter.com/DZUGIv3YQo
I just feel like this is completely writing off the historical significance of fire island and what it means for the LGBTQIA+ community. You’re never going to be able to recreate something like that just call it a new gay destination— Tom Hot (@tommelendez) January 16, 2024
Me escaping from new fire island pic.twitter.com/tcfKtPK4Pm— Ben Yahr (@benyahr) January 15, 2024
Can’t imagine what would happen if they missed their flight to New Fire Island pic.twitter.com/i2DUZaM6zt— Stayinyour Lane (@barrettlane) January 15, 2024
contrary to what the venture capitalists behind “the new fire island” would have you believe: there is no such thing as good gentrification – even if it benefits a minoritised group and especially if that minoritised group is white gay men. /1— ben (@benvyle) January 15, 2024
The opening ceremony for New Fire Island pic.twitter.com/WafTwR2pQR— Jordan Meehan (@JordanMeehan) January 16, 2024
updated map showing New Fire Island on the 2!!! pic.twitter.com/ycED6Qi5l4— Chris (@cdmukasa) January 15, 2024
Gays arriving at The New Fire Island after 2 years of making fun of it online pic.twitter.com/SzoxISzna8— phil (@philipjonathn) January 15, 2024
Queerty has messaged the New Fire Island team with some questions but hasn’t heard back as yet.
Related:
That time Mussolini ordered a bunch of gay guys be exiled to an island & they turned it into a M4M utopia
Imagine an island just for the gays. No, not Fire Island, but the island of San Domino in Puglia, Italy. In Fascist Italy, Mussolini did just that.
Head back to The Pines in 1970 with this rare, voyeuristic look at a summer on Fire Island
Released the same year as ‘The Boys In The Band,’ this forgotten film offers a decidedly sunnier slice-of-gay-life.
5 Comments
Chrisk
Gays ruin everything!! They move in and bam. Property values skyrocket.
Seriously though. Sign me up.
bachy
I’ve always preferred a “mixed” community. It’s one of the profound pleasures of living in a cosmopolitan society.
barryaksarben
When younger I loved. having lived in almost exclusive gay ghettos in who and Capital Hill in Seattle but as Ive gotten older I like a mixed neighborhood but do not like a too settled and older community. Now in Orlando when I see the retirement community of the VILLAGES a right wing senior living suburb and it is scary how they act like the scared magas they are terrified by our gov unit being afraid of everything.
JTinToronto
They really need to make a decision on location right away. Drug dealers need time to set up their import and distribution centres and bribe government officials and local police, Restaurants and bars need time to change their menus and their focus. Drag queens need to work on their hot weather outfits so they don’t turn into soggy messes on stage from the Mediterranean heat. Bathhouses, sex clubs, clothing and apparel stores need to find locations and order stock. Computer audio manipulators need to work the new location into their schedules, which is pointless until the drug dealers are functioning. This is a huge endeavour that involves a lot of people, it isn’t just about setting up a resort, or multiple resorts. Will there be a twink resort, an older gays resort, a leather resort, a trans resort, a lesbian resort, a non-bonary resort, a BDSM resort, a watersports resort? What about the location’s infrastructure? Will the airport be able to handle planes coming in from all over the world, or will it have to be re-built? Is there a clean water supply, sewage system, functioning electrical grid. Money. Lots of money.
Kangol2
There are still affordable, gay-friendly hotspots in Europe, the Caribbean and South America but best that these high-enders not know about them. In fact, one spot in France is known for its nude village, full of chill gay/LGBTQ people but since the $500K gang hasn’t mentioned it let’s keep things mum.