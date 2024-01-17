island life

This gaggle of guys wants to build a “New Fire Island” & there’s already a waitlist

By
Same sex couple are taking selfie on their holiday.

The term “New Fire Island” has gone viral online over the last couple of days. Fueling the trend is the news that a group of investors want to create a unique, gay vacation hotspot.

The people involved say that traditional resorts such as Fire Island Pines, Provincetown and Key West have become too expensive and only the wealthy can purchase property there.

“We’re bringing together a community of gay men to build a new paradise, inspired by the original Fire Island Pines – in the sunny Mediterranean and for a new era,” reads a statement on the New Fire Island website.

They say that, unlike the US, “Europe doesn’t have a walkable, purpose-built gay holiday escape.”

It continues, “In building New Fire Island, we’re looking for others who want to join us on this journey. Together, we will find a site, design it and build the place of our dreams.

“From the West Village to West Hollywood, everyone knows that when gays get together to build a village, magic happens and prices skyrocket.

“So let’s get together, find an island and build paradise.”

It’s inviting people to join a waitlist for more details. There’s no word yet on what areas are being shortlisted for this project.

It says it’s hoping to offer homes at around US $500,000 “for a four-bedroom freestanding house with a pool, in gay paradise. Now, it is our turn to benefit from gentrification, not suffer through it.”

The “leadership team” appears headed by Australian architect, Nigel Smith, who appears in a promo video on the website. Someone’s already incorporated part of it into a parody sketch (below).

Then there’s former Olympic swimmer turned real estate entrepreneur Brett Fraser and venture capitalist Aron D’Souza. The latter made headlines in 2018 with a Buzzfeed story titled “This Man Helped Peter Thiel Demolish Gawker”.

Unsurprisingly, many gay men took to Twitter to voice opinions on the project. Most threw shade at the idea.

Queerty has messaged the New Fire Island team with some questions but hasn’t heard back as yet.

Related:

That time Mussolini ordered a bunch of gay guys be exiled to an island & they turned it into a M4M utopia

Imagine an island just for the gays. No, not Fire Island, but the island of San Domino in Puglia, Italy. In Fascist Italy, Mussolini did just that.

Head back to The Pines in 1970 with this rare, voyeuristic look at a summer on Fire Island

Released the same year as ‘The Boys In The Band,’ this forgotten film offers a decidedly sunnier slice-of-gay-life.

Don't forget to share:

Help make sure LGBTQ+ stories are being told...

We can't rely on mainstream media to tell our stories. That's why we don't lock Queerty articles behind a paywall. Will you support our mission with a contribution today?

Once Monthly Annually

Cancel anytime · Proudly LGBTQ+ owned and operated