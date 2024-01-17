This gaggle of guys wants to build a “New Fire Island” & there’s already a waitlist

The term “New Fire Island” has gone viral online over the last couple of days. Fueling the trend is the news that a group of investors want to create a unique, gay vacation hotspot.

The people involved say that traditional resorts such as Fire Island Pines, Provincetown and Key West have become too expensive and only the wealthy can purchase property there.

“We’re bringing together a community of gay men to build a new paradise, inspired by the original Fire Island Pines – in the sunny Mediterranean and for a new era,” reads a statement on the New Fire Island website.

They say that, unlike the US, “Europe doesn’t have a walkable, purpose-built gay holiday escape.”

It continues, “In building New Fire Island, we’re looking for others who want to join us on this journey. Together, we will find a site, design it and build the place of our dreams.

“From the West Village to West Hollywood, everyone knows that when gays get together to build a village, magic happens and prices skyrocket.

“So let’s get together, find an island and build paradise.”

It’s inviting people to join a waitlist for more details. There’s no word yet on what areas are being shortlisted for this project.

It says it’s hoping to offer homes at around US $500,000 “for a four-bedroom freestanding house with a pool, in gay paradise. Now, it is our turn to benefit from gentrification, not suffer through it.”

The “leadership team” appears headed by Australian architect, Nigel Smith, who appears in a promo video on the website. Someone’s already incorporated part of it into a parody sketch (below).

Keep watching for the gay who showed up unprepared for the elements on New Fire Island pic.twitter.com/XayvrKNrTT — Carey O'Donnell (@ecareyo) January 16, 2024

Then there’s former Olympic swimmer turned real estate entrepreneur Brett Fraser and venture capitalist Aron D’Souza. The latter made headlines in 2018 with a Buzzfeed story titled “This Man Helped Peter Thiel Demolish Gawker”.

20yrs ago, a house at old Fire Island was affordable. Now the young are priced out. Its the same story in gay destinations around the world. Why buy a $2million house in a compromised location, when your own home and land at perfect https://t.co/wVthZaTEc3 is $500,000? pic.twitter.com/EJ8PN4Tsk6 — NewFireIsland (@NewFireIsland) January 14, 2024

Unsurprisingly, many gay men took to Twitter to voice opinions on the project. Most threw shade at the idea.

These hedge fund gays really trying to build a “new Fire island for a new generation” in the Mediterranean…



…baby I am not trying to fly internationally to do c*ke in someone’s bedroom during a ‘Barbie’ themed pool party. I can literally just take the Long Island Railroad. pic.twitter.com/DZUGIv3YQo — Daniel Brennan @aol.com (@DannyJBrennan) January 15, 2024

I just feel like this is completely writing off the historical significance of fire island and what it means for the LGBTQIA+ community. You’re never going to be able to recreate something like that just call it a new gay destination — Tom Hot (@tommelendez) January 16, 2024

Me escaping from new fire island pic.twitter.com/tcfKtPK4Pm — Ben Yahr (@benyahr) January 15, 2024

Can’t imagine what would happen if they missed their flight to New Fire Island pic.twitter.com/i2DUZaM6zt — Stayinyour Lane (@barrettlane) January 15, 2024

contrary to what the venture capitalists behind “the new fire island” would have you believe: there is no such thing as good gentrification – even if it benefits a minoritised group and especially if that minoritised group is white gay men. /1 — ben (@benvyle) January 15, 2024

The opening ceremony for New Fire Island pic.twitter.com/WafTwR2pQR — Jordan Meehan (@JordanMeehan) January 16, 2024

updated map showing New Fire Island on the 2!!! pic.twitter.com/ycED6Qi5l4 — Chris (@cdmukasa) January 15, 2024

Gays arriving at The New Fire Island after 2 years of making fun of it online pic.twitter.com/SzoxISzna8 — phil (@philipjonathn) January 15, 2024

Queerty has messaged the New Fire Island team with some questions but hasn’t heard back as yet.