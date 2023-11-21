That time Mussolini ordered a bunch of gay guys be exiled to an island & they turned it into a M4M utopia

If you don’t follow @Queerty on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, Tiktok and Threads, you’re only getting half the story.

Imagine an island just for the gays. No, not Fire Island, but the island of San Domino in Puglia, Italy. In Fascist Italy, Mussolini did just that.

In 1938, he had around 45 men sent to the Mediterranean as part of his morally bankrupt campaign against homosexuality.

What Mussolini couldn’t have predicted, however, is that if you sequester a bunch of homosexual men on a beautiful, sparsely populated island they will find a way to turn it out.

Watch.

