Bad Bunny is gay for pay, Luke Evans’ itty bitty bikini, Lauren Boebert’s raunchy reach across the aisle

It’s Monday (again). A lot happened over the weekend. Here’s just some of what you might have missed…

EX MEN?: While Hugh Jackman and his wife just announced their splitting after 27 years of marriage, the Wolverine star has been addressing those gay rumors for years. [Page Six]

SELLING HIS JUNK: On the heels of *NSYNC’s VMAs reunion, Lance Bass is looking to trademark the phrase “dirty pop” (a lyric from the band’s 2001 hit “Pop’) in order to use it for a new line of candy and popcorn. [TMZ]

SUN GOD: Luke Evans soaked up the last days of summer by tanning his muscled physique in a tiny Speedo on a boat in Ibiza.

WRESTLEMANIA: Queer ally Bad Bunny and Gael García Bernal suck face in a sultry clip from the new film Cassandro, a biopic of gay lucha libre wrestler Saúl Armendáriz. [Entertainment Weekly]

WHITE NOISE: Gay Rolling Stone co-founder Jann Wenner walked back his comments after he was removed from the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame board for saying Black and female musicians weren’t “articulate” enough to be included in his new book. [The Hollywood Reporter]

RIDING BAREBACK: Giddy up and take a visit to the gay rodeo in rural California. [NPR]

TELL ME ABOUT IT: In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, GLAAD is launching the new digital series Dimelo hosted by Gabe González, which features queer Latine comedians sharing their experiences and opinions navigating identity and intersectionality in the LGBTQ+ community.

AVENGER WORKOUT: US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg showed off his athleticism completing the Ironman Triathlon, which consists of a 1.2-mile swim, a 56-mile bike ride, and a 13.1-mile run. [Instagram]

MAKE AMERICA GROPE AGAIN: The dude MAGA hypocrite Lauren Boebert fondled before getting kicked out of a performance of Beetlejuice is believed to be a Democrat who owns a gay-friendly bar that has hosted drag shows. [Newsweek]

PADAM SERVICE ANNOUNCEMENT: Drag Race legend Morgan McMichaels channels Kylie Minogue to rail against the GOP’s endless attacks against the LGBTQ+ community in a parody of “Padam Padam” entitled “Urdumb Urdumb.” Keep your eyes peeled for cameos from fellow Ru-girls like Scarlet Envy, Pandora Boxx, & Honey Davenport, among others.