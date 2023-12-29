Pedro Pascal & Paul Mescal lay it on thicc in a short shorts battle that’s got legs for days

Category is: Fashion thigh master of the zaddy universe!

For the last few years, men have grown fonder of flaunting their quad game by rocking 5 inch inseams or less and it’s been absolutely glorious.

While their have been no shortage of gays parading around the gym, clubs, and festivals in their booty shorts, two of our favorite ally kings took the style serve up a notch by making it couture thigh-high fashion this year.

Please welcome to the stage the internet’s cool, slutty daddy Pedro Pascal and babygirl legend Paul Mescal.

First up was Pascal, who tore the roof off the Met Gala when he sauntered down the museum stairs with his gams fully exposed in Valentino shorts fit caused gay gasps around the world.

The 48-year-old’s thigh-baring black shorts with matching schoolboy socks and military lace-up boots completely overshadowed the getup’s flaming red overcoat and matching button-up. This lewk will be the last of us!

Advantage: daddy long legs.

Although Mescal has single-handedly made leggy displays his trademark, the 27-year-old seemed to wink at his loin notoriety by exhibiting his hairy legs and meaty loins in a pair of short shorts for a Gucci campaign.

Accessorizing his prized appendages with a trench coat, tank top, white socks and brown loafers, the All of Us Strangers stud copped a huge smile as he basked in the glory of his top-tier limbs.

This is tree trunk chic!

They say thicc thighs saves live and there are no losers here. That being said, we’re going to have give this one to Mescal.

While Pascal showed charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent for going with the risky fit on fashion biggest’s night, Mescal has fully embraced the short-shorts lifestyle into his every day. Bow down!

Enjoy a few more shots of our reigning thigh master Paul Mescal letting his 5 inch inseams rule the world:

Something about Paul Mescal in shorts that always feels like a religious experience pic.twitter.com/O84is4BpQr — SHANE REACTION (@imshanereaction) October 29, 2023

Paul Mescal in shorts pic.twitter.com/WTkZqwveFH — Film Daze (@filmdaze) December 11, 2022

paul mescal knows how much we love that he loves short shorts pic.twitter.com/pVi5dQFCoe — vitor (@connellwaldronr) April 3, 2023

"It’s my main personality trait." —Paul Mescal on his love for short shorts https://t.co/mV0oihXnbi pic.twitter.com/NYW5p1bhA4 — GQ Magazine (@GQMagazine) October 25, 2022