PHOTOS: Jeremy Pope, Don Lemon, Law Roach & all the Black queer excellence at the 2024 Native Son Awards

The 2024 Native Son Awards brought out the stars in all their red carpet finery.

The ceremony, which honors the accomplishments of Black queer men, recognized the talents of actor Jeremy Pope, fashion stylist and TV personality Law Roach, choreographer Bill T. Jones, public relations mogul Chris Chambers, best-selling author Keith Boykin, and HIV activist Gabriel Maldonado.

“In the seven years since the inception of this Awards show, we’ve seen it grow, exponentially, to become a most anticipated tradition in the community where we gather to celebrate, not only Black queer excellence, but also Black queer joy,” Emil Wilbekin, founder of Native Son, said in a statement prior to the star-studded event. “We are so excited to recognize these 2024 honorees — an amazing group of men who truly personify the spirit of Black Queer Excellence in all that they do.”

Award-winning TV journalist Don Lemon hosted the 7th annual gala on Wednesday evening, which took place at the Frank Gehry-designed IAC Building in NYC and was co-sponsored by Cadillac and Gilead Sciences.

In addition to Lemon and all the honorees, other celebrities showing off their fierce fits included Fellow Travelers stunner Jelani Alladin, Drag Race legend Shangela, fashion designers Brandon Blackwood and LaQuan Smith, MSNBC host Joy Reid, supermodel Joan Smalls, actress/producer/writer Lena Waithe, and Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard fan-favorite Preston Mitchum, among others.

Check out all the fabulous looks and more from the 2024 Native Son Awards – photographed by Daniel J. Vasquez – below…