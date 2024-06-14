style squad

PHOTOS: Jeremy Pope, Don Lemon, Law Roach & all the Black queer excellence at the 2024 Native Son Awards

By Johnny Lopez June 14, 2024 at 12:00pm
Native Son Awards

The 2024 Native Son Awards brought out the stars in all their red carpet finery.

The ceremony, which honors the accomplishments of Black queer men, recognized the talents of actor Jeremy Pope, fashion stylist and TV personality Law Roach, choreographer Bill T. Jones, public relations mogul Chris Chambers, best-selling author Keith Boykin, and HIV activist Gabriel Maldonado.

“In the seven years since the inception of this Awards show, we’ve seen it grow, exponentially, to become a most anticipated tradition in the community where we gather to celebrate, not only Black queer excellence, but also Black queer joy,” Emil Wilbekin, founder of Native Son, said in a statement prior to the star-studded event. “We are so excited to recognize these 2024 honorees — an amazing group of men who truly personify the spirit of Black Queer Excellence in all that they do.”

Award-winning TV journalist Don Lemon hosted the 7th annual gala on Wednesday evening, which took place at the Frank Gehry-designed IAC Building in NYC and was co-sponsored by Cadillac and Gilead Sciences.

In addition to Lemon and all the honorees, other celebrities showing off their fierce fits included Fellow Travelers stunner Jelani Alladin, Drag Race legend Shangela, fashion designers Brandon Blackwood and LaQuan Smith, MSNBC host Joy Reid, supermodel Joan Smalls, actress/producer/writer Lena Waithe, and Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard fan-favorite Preston Mitchum, among others.

Check out all the fabulous looks and more from the 2024 Native Son Awards – photographed by Daniel J. Vasquez – below…

Jeremy Pope

Jeremy Pope

Pope always brings the fashion — with a side of body-ody-ody.

Law Roach

Law Roach

Pin stripe eleganaza!

Jelani Alladin

Jelani Alladin

The password is: debonair.

Shangela

Shangela

Can never go wrong with a little black suit.

Brandon Blackwood

Brandon Blackwood

We love a bag moment.

LaQuan Smith

LaQuan Smith

Now this is a scene-stealing look .

Chris Chambers

Chris Chambers

A pop of sheer really sealed this on-trend getup.

Keith Boykin

Keith Boykin

Dapper with a capital D.

Gabriel Maldonado

Gabriel Maldonado

Come thru with the patent leather, Gabriel!

Jermelle Simon

Jermelle Simon

The Upshaws hunk achieved outfit perfection. 10s across the board.

Preston Mitchum

Preston Mitchum

We stan a fashion king!

