(Photo: @stanchriss)

A straight man out enjoying himself at WeHo Pride a couple of weeks ago has gone viral online and received praise for his chilled attitude to the event. It now emerges that the man in question is known down under for his time on Bachelorette Australia.

We’ve featured twinky content creator Chris Stanley (StanChris) before. He attended the WeHo Pride parade on June 2 and filmed himself conducting vox pops with attendees.

He asked one man named Timm what his sexuality is and appeared surprised when he said he was “straight.”

“I have a wife and child,” Timm added.

“What are you doing at Pride?” asked Chris.

“We’re just here from Australia. It’s our second day here. Second day in America and we just stumbled across [the parade] and I’m just here for the vibes,” Timm explained.

“We love it. We absolutely love it,” he continued.

Chris asked, “Do you think the gays can throw a good party?”

“F**king’ oath. One hundred percent. No one does it better really,” replied Timm.

Chris then asked, “How does it feel if a gay guy is hitting on you?”

“Oh, I love this,” responds Timm. “Let’s say I’m walking down the street and a gay guy is like looking at me. That’s as good as a girl looking at me. That counts. That’s as good for my ego as a hot chick looking at me. Not that I’m here for that. That’s just how you’ve gotta take it, you know?”

People praise Timm

The video has had over 130,000 views on Instagram and thousands of comments since appearing a couple of days ago. Many said they found Timm’s attitude refreshing for a straight man.

“This is what actual comfortable and secure masculinity looks like 😌✨” was one well-liked comment.

“Can Tim and his wife stay in the US and teach the men around here how to be better,” said someone else.

“This guy is a vibe and I love it. We need more straight guys with his level of thinking,” said a commentator on YouTube.

“I need a tee shirt that says ‘stumbled into pride but stayed for the vibes’,” said a third person.

Timm himself responded from his Instagram account saying, “hahahahaaha I didn’t think this interview would make the cut but let’s goooo.”

(Screenshot)

It turns out Timm Hanly was on The Bachelorette in Australia in 2019. He then appeared on Bachelor in Paradise in 2020. Although he coupled up with someone on that show, their relationship faltered.

He then got back together with a previous girlfriend, Briana De La Motte. They are now married and have a nine-month-old daughter named Harper.

We know that there’s a lot of debate about straight people invading gay spaces. For example, few people welcome bachelorette parties in gay bars. However, tourists unwittingly stumbling across Pride parades is kinda inevitable. We think most gay people don’t mind as long as they have Timm’s chilled-out attitude.

