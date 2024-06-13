The way I look at it, if somebody was to make a film about my life — it’d be quite a weird film — would I want only gay actors to be auditioned to play me?



I would say that I’m more than my sexuality. But there might be another gay person who feels that’s incredibly important to who they are and how they would like to be represented on film. How do we balance that? I don’t know. I don’t have an easy answer on that. I think it’s a case-by-case thing.



The question I suppose is opportunity, and who gets it. It was very frustrating to me, when I was growing up, that there were no gay actors.



But not “out” gay actors. Now there are more. Representation is so important. So I think it’s complicated, and nuanced. And talking about it in a general way rather than a specific way is not always helpful. It depends which film we are talking about. Which actor.



Andrew Scott speaking to Esquire UK about the ongoing debate of who should be allowed to play queer characters in film and TV.