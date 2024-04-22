Tom Daley debuts his Olympic speedo, Ncuti Gatwa slams ‘Doctor Who’ backlash, all 5 Spice Girls reunite

It’s Monday (again). A lot happened over the weekend. Here’s just some of what you might have missed…

PRISCILLA RIDES AGAIN: A sequel to the 1994 hit The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert is in the works with original stars Guy Pearce, Hugo Weaving, and Terence Stamp, and director Stephan Elliott. [Deadline]

SCHOOL FAIL: Administrators at the school that disinvited 30 Rock star Maulik Pancholy from speaking to students at an anti-bullying assembly because of his gay “lifestyle” expressed their “disappointment” with the board for their homophobic decision. [People]

THE DALEY SHOW: Tom Daley showed off the tiny blue swim trunks Team Great Britain will wear at the 2024 Paris Olympics and they’re a real winner.

LEGENDARY LOVE: Jodie Foster celebrated her 10th wedding anniversary to Alexandra Hedison with her Hand and Footprint Ceremony at the Chinese Theatre in Hollywood. [People]

BURY YOUR GAYS: One day after out actor Matthew Wilkas (who previously dated Gus Kenworthy) told GLAAD how his legal comedy-drama So Help Me Todd (co-starring Marcia Gay Harden and Skylar Austin) breaks queer stereotypes, CBS showed how proud they were by canceling the series. [GLAAD, Variety]

SPEAKING OUT: Queer actor Ncuti Gatwa opened up about the backlash he received after being cast as the first Black Doctor Who, politicians attacking the trans community, and the need for more diversity in all aspects of society. [Deadline]

SPICE UP YOUR LIFE: Millennial and younger Gen X gays’ heads exploded over the weekend as all five Spice Girls reunited at Victoria “Posh Spice” Beckham’s 50th birthday party and danced together to their 1997 hit “Stop.” For 10 seconds all was right in the [spice] world.

BELIEVE: Pop legend Cher will finally get her flowers as she’s been named in the list of Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 2024 inductees alongside Mary J. Blige, Ozzy Osbourne, and Dave Matthews Band, among others. However, those not making the cut this time include Mariah Carey, Sade, Sinead O’Connor and Lenny Kravitz. [Entertainment Weekly]

MEA CULPA: The father of supermodels Gigi and Bella Hadid, real estate developer Mohamed Hadid, apologized for sending gay New York Democratic Rep. Ritchie Torres homophobic and other problematic messages over Instagram for his vocal support for Israel in the aftermath of the Oct. 7th attacks. [The Hollywood Reporter]

ROM-COM SERIES: Former pro soccer star Megan Rapinoe and fiancée Sue Bird announced they are producing the lesbian soccer love story, Cleat Cute, based on the best-selling novel from author Meryl Wilsner. [OutSports]

ROCK THE VOTE: After previously throwing his support for Joe Biden (and not his cousin RFK Jr.), John F. Kennedy’s 31-year-old grandson Jack Schlossberg went viral for sharing a shirtless mirror selfie.

BREAKING ?: Jack Schlossberg (6’0”) posted shirtless mirror selfie with suggestive butterfly emoji placement early Saturday morning. pic.twitter.com/dFosJO1V3K — uncle gworl (@_uncle_gworl) April 20, 2024

LADY WHISTLEDOWN SAYS: After two seasons of leaving LGBTQ+ fans in the lurch, Netflix‘s Bridgerton is allegedly finally getting a queer love story in its upcoming third season. [INTO]

INTERNALIZED HOMOPHOBIA GALA: Despite her husband having been the most anti-LGBTQ+ president in history, former-model-turned-former first lady Melania hosted some sort of GOP gay gala for the self-hating Log Cabin Republicans in the lobby of her tacky Palm Beach mansion. [LGBTQ Nation]

NEW AWARENESS: Ahead of the 20th anniversary of the 1999 film Boys Don’t Cry, Hilary Swank reflected on her Oscar-winning role playing real-life trans man Brandon Teena and why she wouldn’t take the part today. [Deadline]

LIP SYNC FOR THE CROWN: Season 16 of RuPaul’s Drag Race ended with an epic lip sync to Kylie Minogue’s monster hit “Padam Padam” between Nymphia Wind and Sapphira Cristál.

