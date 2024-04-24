Joel Kim Booster heckles back, Orville Peck’s cowboy secret & all the can’t-miss LGBTQ+ releases this week

Image Credits: TikTok, @orvillepeck (left) | Joel Kim Booster via X, @DeeOhAytch (center) | ‘Kathy Griffin: My Life On The D-List,’ Bravo/Peacock (right)

Need a boost to get over Hump Day? The Hot Sheet is Queerty's midweek pop culture catch-up, highlighting the entertainment stories everyone's talking about, the ones you might've missed, and the notable LGBTQ+ film & TV releases in the days ahead. Here's everything you need to stay in-the-know:

What To Watch

Housekeeping For Beginners — Now Available (VOD): Emerging filmmaker Goran Stolevski (Of An Age) helms this personal story of queer friends coming together to raise a family.

Dead Boy Detectives — Apr. 25 (Netflix): Based on the Neil Gaiman comics series, a gothic, queer-inclusive tale of ghosts who team up to solve strange, paranormal mysteries.

Velma, Season 2 — Apr. 25 (Max): A darker, gayer, more mature take on Scooby-Doo that doesn't feature Scoob at all, instead focusing on a young Velma as she hunts down a serial killer.

Challengers — Apr. 26 (Theaters): Call Me By Your Name's Luca Guadagnino directs this fiery ménage à trois set in the world of tennis, starring Zendaya, Josh O'Connor & Mike Faist.

The Mummy, 25th Anniversary Re-Release — Apr. 26 (Theaters): Starring Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz at peak hotness, this '99 adventure epic was responsible for many a gay awakening.

Love Lies Bleeding — Apr. 26 (VOD): Kristen Stewart leads this blood-pumping sapphic crime thriller about a woman and her gym crush who get tangled up in a life-or-death chase.

We're Here, Season 4 — Apr. 26 (Max): New queens Jaida Essence Hall, Latrice Royale, Priyanka, & Sasha Velour give small-town America a makeover, changing hearts and minds in the process.

Culture Catch-Up

I DO!: For his follow-up to Fire Island, filmmaker Andrew Ahn is set to tackle a remake of Ang Lee’s ’90s queer classic Wedding Banquet, with an impressive cast including Bowen Yang, Kelly Marie Tran, & Lily Gladstone (all playing gay roles), as well as Joan Chen and Minari Oscar-winner Youn Yuh-jung. [Autostraddle]

HAPPIER THAN EVER: This Lesbian Visibility Week, Billie Eilish has nothing to hide, sharing in a new interview that she’s always loved girls and recently realized she wants her “face in a v*gina.” And we have no choice but to stan the signer-songwriter’s sapphic era!! [Rolling Stone]

OH MY TODD: Off-Broadway darling Mary Todd-Lincoln will soon be the belle of Broadway, as Cole Escola‘s brilliantly batty play Oh, Mary! announces its move to the Lyceum Theatre for a summer run starting in June—and they’re offering discounted tickets for Pride Week! [Oh, Mary!]

Buckle up, Broadway. ? Cole Escola’s OH, MARY! comes to the Lyceum Theatre for 12 Weeks Only. #OhMary pic.twitter.com/cQdNNel5c0 — OH, MARY! (@ohmaryplay) April 24, 2024

THE BOYS ARE BACK:: Netflix’s Spanish-language soap Élite devastated viewers went it sent fan-favorite couple Patrick and Iván their separate ways, but at least stars Manu Ríos and André Lamoglia are keeping hope alive with a reunion in Cancun this week (looking hunky as ever). [Queerty]

ROCK ON: Queerty has been a supporter of Julia Eringer and Rachel Paulson’s heavy-metal queer comedy short film Fire F*cking Fire since day one (we even hosted its trailer debut last summer!), so we’re delighted to share it’ll be playing as part of the Tribeca Film Festival this June! [Tribeca]

COWBOY COUTURE: In a viral TikTok, user @peachaura looked over some photos of leather, *ssless chaps, asking, “Is there a straight reason why chaps are designed the way they are?” Leave it to country crooner Orville Peck to shoot back with the perfect response! [INTO]

COLLAB WHEN???: It seems like all the gays are obsessed with pop starlet Chappell Roan these days—but was Troye Sivan there first? Fans have dug up old tweets from the “Rush” singer stanning her a full decade ago, and there’s even a photo of them together (along with Connor Franta) to prove it!

unblocked memory: troye sivan and chappell roan in 2015 pic.twitter.com/Ba1Yp6LSvf — leon (@skyferrori) April 21, 2024

LOGGING ON: Honoring the best the internet has to offer, The Webby Awards announced their 2024 winners, which featured tons of our favorite LGBTQ+ talent, from Drag Race‘s “The Pit Stop,” to The Laverne Cox Show, to Matt Rogers & Bowen Yang’s Las Culturistas podcast. [The Webby Awards]

MUSIC HERSTORY: The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame just unveiled its newest crop of inductees, which includes major names like Cher and Mary J. Blige, but also the influential Big Mama Thornton, the Black woman behind Elvis Presley’s hit “Hound Dog” who some scholars believe was queer. [LGBTQNation]

PUNK’D: Over the weekend, the internet came to Joel Kim Booster‘s defense when it appeared the comedian was being heckled at one of his shows. Turns out, it was a planned bit, and Booster was just expertly pulling one over on all of us—and showing off his jacked arms in the process. Win-win!

To be fair, I thought the thumbs down was so stupid there was no way anyone would believe it. https://t.co/NFvJaoxs6x — Joel Kim Booster (@ihatejoelkim) April 22, 2024

BURIED TREASURE: Starz’s decade-old pirate drama Black Sails sails again on Netflix, becoming one of the streamer’s most-viewed shows this month and—hopefully—reminding viewers that the pirate’s life was very, very queer. [Queerty]

LONG MAY SHE REIGN: Ahead of House Of The Dragon‘s return to HBO this summer, actress Bethany Antonia (who plays Baela Targaryen on the series) is firing back at awful, racist trolls, while seemingly coming out as gay in the process. We must protect this queen at all costs! [INTO]

THIS IS BANANAS: Last week, RuPaul’s Drag Race crowned its Season 16 queen: The quirky, stylish, and lovable Nymphia Wind, the first East Asian winner in franchise history. Her first order of business? Reprising her “Jane Not-Good-At-All” Snatch Game performance to chat with the Jane Goodall and spread an important Earth Day message.

The Final Hump

Our long national nightmare is over: Kathy Griffin: My Life On The D-List is finally, officially streaming online. Back in 2005, before Bravo was basically “The Real Housewives Network,” someone had the good sense to give comedian Kathy Griffin—when she was just on the D-List, and not the “no-fly” list—a reality show of her own, following her hilarious, harebrained schemes to climb the Hollywood ladder of fame. For a while there, the only way to watch was via unofficial uploads on YouTube, but Peacock had the good sense to make all five seasons available in HD. Honestly, the series arrived on the streamer with little fanfare—even Griffin herself was surprised!—so we consider this a Public Service Announcement. What are you waiting for? Get to binging!