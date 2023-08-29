WATCH: Sleeping with a rock star is a heavy-metal headache in this raucous comedy short

Image Credit: ‘Fire F*cking Fire,’ Punch You Ent. / Cloudwalker Entertainment

Look, we’ve all had a thing for a rock star or two at some point in our lives. And who can blame us? They’re raucous and fearless, larger than life figures who ooze sexuality every time they take the stage.

But what happens when you get one in bed—and the next morning they don’t want to leave? Can you keep the party going?

That’s where the story begins in Fire F*cking Fire, a new comedic short from filmmakers Julia Eringer and Rachel Paulson that brings together queerness and heavy-f*cking-metal for a charmingly chaotic tale about how being a true rebel means standing up for yourself.

Co-writer/director Paulson (why, yes, that is the icon Sarah Paulson’s sister) stars as Ally, a type-A young woman who surprises herself when she manages to bring firebrand rock star Meg “F*cking” Taylor (actor-musician Calico Cooper)—front-woman of her favorite band, Fire F*cking Fire—home with her.

But surprise, surprise: the mega-star metalhead has attachment issues, and Ally’s people-pleasing ways make it extra difficult for her to ask her guest to leave. Suddenly, Meg’s pouring shots before noon, tearing up her wardrobe, and the two have basically broken a new land-speed record for becoming U-Haul lesbians.

As things spiral out of control, it all builds to an “epic crescendo” of a house party, where a pushed-to-her-limit Ally finally has to do something truly metal: Stand up for herself.

Image Credit: ‘Fire F*cking Fire,’ Punch You Ent. / Cloudwalker Entertainment

Fire F*cking Fire also stars Capri Campeau as Ally’s bestie Jess, and Our Flag Means Death‘s Vico Ortiz as fellow rocker Sam. The short was edited by Alexandria Bombach, who most recently helmed the acclaimed Indigo Girls documentary It’s Only Life After All, and boasts an original, unreleased track from Cooper’s IRL band Beasto Blanco.

Speaking to the intersection of queerness and rock’n’roll, Cooper says, “Being metal is about being hardcore and brutal, but it’s also about honesty, no bullsh*t—saying how it is and being who you are.”

“In a time where women, trans and non-binary folx are still fighting for recognition and equality,

stories like this are imperative,” adds co-director Eringer. “We must be shown, through storytelling, how to trust ourselves and our intuition, how to use our voices and step into our power, no matter the consequences.”

Fire F*cking Fire is coming soon and, through the end of this week, you can head to the project’s Seed & Spark page to be part of the magic and mayhem, helping the film meet its stretch goals to cover VFX shots, marketing fees, and licensing two more original songs (that will no doubt be bangers).

As an official sponsor of the film, Queerty is excited to host the exclusive trailer premiere, which you can check out below:

For more first-looks, updates, and info on when you can check out Fire F*cking Fire for yourself,