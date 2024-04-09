WATCH: Queens face drag bans, possible arrest & “religious cult” accusations in the return of ‘We’re Here’

Initially sold as “Queer Eye, but with drag queens,” HBO’s reality series We’re Here has continued to evolve to meet the times, with each season feeling more urgent than the last.
“Four seasons later, it’s actually harder to be out and proud,” says new series co-host Priyanka. “We’re not hiding. We’re not going anywhere.”
At its core, the initial premise remains intact: A group of Drag Race alum travel to towns across the U.S., recruiting locals to be their “daughters,” teaching them the basics of drag, and putting on a show for the whole community to see—teaching lessons about love, inclusion, and self-acceptance along the way.
Hello, hello, hello!
Dive into drag culture and get a mix of entertainment, politics, and LGBTQ+ gems with our newsletter.
While its not uncommon that the queens would encounter pushback—and sometimes outright homophobia—in small-town America, the newest season finds them sashaying right into the middle of a war on drag itself, at an increasingly divisive time where anti-LGBTQ+ legislation is popping up all over the country.
To meet the shifting socio-political landscape, We’re Here has made some adjustments to its tried and true formula.
First and foremost is the cast. This time around, our brave drag delegates include: Boundary-pushing, genderqueer New York art scene staple—and author—Sasha Velour (the winner of Drag Race Season 9); midwest-born pageant queen and fan favorite Jaida Essence Hall (Season 12 winner, who also competed on the all-winners All Stars 7); seasoned TV host and burgeoning pop star Priyanka (winner of Canada’s Drag Race season 1); and lovable former Miss Congeniality with an incredible story to share, Latrice Royale (Season 4, as well as All-Stars 1 and 4).
This time around, as opposed to visiting a new town each episode, the six-part new season will split its time across two communities— Murfreesboro, Tennessee and Tulsa, Oklahoma—really allowing the queens to dig their heels into each.
Related:
Jaida Essence Hall is getting the victory lap she deserves
From her activism and perseverance to her stunning looks, Drag Race season twelve winner Jaida Essence Hall is a one-of-a-kind beauty inside and out.
As series co-creator and executive producer Johnnie Ingram recently put it, both of these places are “sadly leading the anti-drag and anti-trans legislation in the U.S,” meaning the queens—and the locals fighting for equality—will face more obstacles than ever before.
And we get more than a few glimpses of that in the brand-new season trailer. At one point, Sasha and Priyanka are seen speaking with a young woman who describes the LGBTQ+ community as a religious cult. At another, the queens are told by an off-camera producer that there’s a chance they could be arrested should they choose to move forward with their drag show.
But ignorance and threats can’t deter We’re Here from its noble mission, and one again it looks like we’re in store for another season of resilience, happy tears, compassion, and (of course) some fierce drag excellence, from the pros and amateur queens alike.
The new season returns April 26 to HBO (and streaming on Max), with new episodes dropping every Friday. Check out the trailer below:
Related:
10 top ‘Drag Race’ Lip-sync-for-your-life stunts, shocks and shenanigans
On RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 10 (New episode, VHI, 8/7 C tonight), with your life on the line, contestants have tried every trick in the book to get Ru’s attention.
6 Comments
bachy
I find this kinda confusing. When did drag go from a performance art (seen onstage in clubs and other adult venues) to an “identity” to be defended in the streets of highly traditional American suburbs?
If someone doesn’t want to see your drag show, they don’t have to attend. But drag acts demanding attention on the streets of middle-class neighborhoods in Arkansas just feels like an attempt to provoke the locals, and win television viewers hungry for a shltshow.
This does not feel authentic to me at all.
monty clift
It really is confusing. Originally drag queens were gay men (who understood that it was just an act), then it became about heterosexual transvestism and transsexualism, and now straight/autistic females who want to play dress-up identity with their boyfriends. Nothing about it is authentic.
bachy
Shouldn’t fetishes like the ones you listed be limited to private social occasions between interested parties?
I don’t understand why it would be necessary for these guys to fly to one of the poorest states in the nation to taunt traditional, middle- and lower-class families on the street, while tarted up with sequins and feathers and outrageous makeup and glitter platforms.
Seriously? What does that prove? How is that helping the gay community?
monty clift
I forgot that Sasha Velour existed. She was the pretentious, dull one of her season. I didn’t recognise that was her at first; I guess she’s had some work done to match her personality. I’m not surprised she’s promoting transgenderism; every drag queen does now. The days of drag queens being subversive are long gone. These queens should read the room.
Ken A.
Good way to win acceptance, NOT. Attacking their icons is a good way for them to outlaw anything drag then they’ll outlaw anything Gay. Such a shame, all those who fought so hard for LGB causes and finally won only to have it ripped away because of the rest of the alphabet communities. It was good while it lasted. Acceptance of LGB has fallen because of them.
Wheelerman
MAX let’s this dragesty have 4 seasons, but cancels my favorite gay show Our Flag Means Death after 2 seasons despite a huge outcry to MAX to allow the 3rd & final season to go forward? Bah.