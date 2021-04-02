Is the Bible a seminal queer text? Author Robbie Couch says yes.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

It’s that time of the week! The latest installment of Queerty: The Podcast, our weekly breakdown of the biggest headlines of queer news and pop culture, is here and oh so queer.

On today’s episode, host Gabe González, talks about a gospel singer who loves the new Lil Nas X video and why Lindsay Graham offered a long-winded explanation for something he’s hiding in his house.

Plus, Gabe is joined by Robbie Couch, the author of the young adult romantic-comedy novel, The Sky Blues, to talk about growing up queer in Michigan and why the Bible is ultimately a seminal queer text.

Queerty: The Podcast is available every Friday wherever you listen to podcasts. Subscribe on your favorite podcast player to get each episode. And if you like what you hear, don’t be shy! Leave a review and let us know what you think.