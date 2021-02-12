Cuban singer Eduardo Antonio talks about having relationships with men while married to a woman

Cuban singer and actor Eduardo Antonio opened up about his sexuality this week during an appearance on the Mexican morning show Sale el Sol.

The 44-year-old came out publicly last year while quarantining with his boyfriend, Roy García.

In December, he shared a photo of himself and García along with the caption, “Together we go to everything because that is our love, I love you.”

Speaking to Sale el Sol, Antonio reflected on some of his past relationships with both women and men prior to meeting García.

“I fell in love with a girl but at the same time I also fell in love with a boy,” he recalled. “I had girlfriend, I got married, but in the interim I also had relationships with men, although I did not say it publicly.”

He continued, “I did not acknowledge it publicly, but my friends, the people who were close to me, knew.”

While he was briefly married to a woman, Antonio said he considered himself bisexual; however, he no longer identifies that way today.

“At that time, I was bisexual,” he explained. “There were times when I had relationships with men. I’ve also had relationships where I was fully with a woman without being with a man.”

Antonio now identifies as gay and says he plans to marry García sometime in the next few months.

“We’ve been in a relationship for more than a year, and it goes without saying that we feel very happy.”

In addition to recording six albums and touring all over Latin America, Antonio appeared in the critically-acclaimed film Before Night Falls about the gay Cuban poet Reinaldo Arenas and has been featured on several TV shows in Mexico.

