Hannah Gadsby returns with an all-new comedy special

Comedienne Hannah Gadsby will release her newest comedy special this coming Monday.

Gadsby took the world by storm in 2018 with her Netflix stand-up comedy special Nannette. The show dealt with Gadsby’s own personal traumas as well as her struggle with autism, recounting anecdotes from her life as a lesbian with good humor. The show earned Gadsby raves, and she went on to win a Peabody Award for the special, as well as a place on Queerty’s Pride 50.

Her newest endeavor, titled Douglas after her dog, deals again with her autism, as well as her newfound fame following Nanette. “I’m pretty excited to announce that my new special “Douglas” will be streaming on @netflixisajoke starting May 26,” Gadsby announced via Twitter. “It’s going to be good,” Gadsby assured, “and you’ll like it. Unless you don’t like it. Then it’s still going to be good, and you’ll be wrong.”

I’m pretty excited to announce that my new special "Douglas" will be streaming on @netflixisajoke starting May 26. Be sure to mark it in your socially-distant calendars…then wash your hands. pic.twitter.com/qxYRAkwV7t — Hannah Gadsby (@Hannahgadsby) April 13, 2020

“Mark your socially distant calenders,” Gadsby chided.

Douglas lands on Netflix May 26.