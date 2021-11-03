Kal Penn is asked why he didn’t come out earlier and this was his response

Actor and writer Kal Penn came out over the weekend. The Harold and Kumar and House star is promoting his new memoir, You Cannot Be Serious, in which he talks about being with his partner, Josh, for the past 11 years. The men are engaged.
Yesterday, as part of the book’s promotion, he took part in an AMA (ask me anything) on Reddit. One Redditor asked him why come out now? Had Penn, 44, considered coming out before?
Penn replied, “Great question! I figured out my sexuality relatively late in life compared to many other people – I know there’s no timeline on this kinda stuff, so I’m very happy that I did when I did!
“Josh and I have been together for 11 years and (like my parents) he doesn’t love attention, so it was a tricky dance that I know many couples do, out of respect to their partners’ privacy, on how much of their lives to share and when.
“In writing my book, I’m so excited to share lots of things I hadn’t before, including—definitely— more about Josh, how we met (over an 18 pack of Coors Light and a NASCAR race), that we’re engaged, and also more about my parents’ background, how they grew up and came to America—the things that make up my unlikely life story.”
Over the weekend, Penn revealed that he met his partner whilst he was living in DC. Penn took a two-year break from acting between 2009-2011 to work for the Obama administration as principal associate director in the Office of Public Engagement (2009-2011).
He recalled Josh turning up at his apartment with an 18-pack of Coors Light and proceeding to immediately switch the TV to NASCAR racing.
“I thought, ‘This obviously is not going to work out,” he recalls. “I have one day off from The White House and this dude is unironically watching cars go around and make left turns? Next thing you know, it’s been a couple months and we’re watching NASCAR every Sunday. I’m like, ‘What is happening?’”
Another Redditor asked Penn, “What was it like working under the Obama administration, given his stance on gay marriage during that time?”
Barak Obama entered the White House saying he supported civil unions for same-sex couples, but was against same-sex marriage, citing his Christian beliefs. He later changed his view.
Penn replied, “I went into that job knowing that I wouldn’t ever agree with 100% of what the admin was doing (or not doing). I know this is how most of us figure out who we’re voting for anyway – see who most fits with our values and beliefs.
“In the case of the White House, your role as an aide is to abide by the oath you took (to protect and defend the constitution, etc) but internally you also have a chance to advocate for certain policies to change and evolve. It can be super frustrating that politics moves so slowly, but I’m also really glad for the outcome of a lot of that work.”
6 Comments
Cam
Congratulations to him for coming out!
But I have to admit, I get tired of people blaming their partner or family for not coming out, just say “Hey, its a bigoted world and I thought it would effect my career” etc.
Because apparently his boyfriend doesn’t like attention and that’s why he didn’t come out, but now suddenly he’s ok with attention? Likely not, likely Pen got more comfortable, and the bigotry doesn’t worry him as much, or he’s seen the industry get a bit better.
But still Congratulations and I wish him the best!
Donston
Whether he’s telling the truth about his partner wanting privacy and not wanting the public to know for 11 years, who knows? Perhaps his fiancé did want to be very low-key. Perhaps his partner wasn’t completely out and self-comfortable. But it’s also very easy to put it on the person who isn’t a public figure. I just take everything these public figures present with a grain of salt and keep it pushing.
I kinda feel like more people need to respond to that question with an “because I didn’t feel like”. If it was mostly about ego, insecurities and career then oh well. It’s not as if he was out here having women be his beards and trying to be “straight presenting”. It’s not like he pushed anti-queer legislation. It’s not as if he’s ever publicly been anti-gay, has said homo shaming things or has exuded gay panic. It’s not as if anything he’s said in the past or now is problematic. So, there’s no need to feel some type of way about him. While we don’t know his family life, religious background, potential bouts with mental health, queer insecurities, internalized phobias, fluidity, paraphiliacs, questioning his placement in the gender, sexual, romantic, emotion, commitment spectrum.
So, there’s no need to throw shade. Either you believe him and support him or you don’t. But no need to respond like a bitter, angry queen. I get it with some of these manipulative, double-speaking, leeching guys, but it’s not needed here.
Cam
See, and there it is, you can’t respond without making it personal.
I can feel anyway I want to. And my comment was about bigotry in the industry and how that could have effected his comfort level or his partners. WHY didn’t he feel comfortable etc…
Your problem is that you wait for somebody to comment and then use it as an excuse for a personal attack. Perhaps you should talk to somebody about why you do that.
Until then, I am very free to point out that he is still with the same guy who he used as the excuse for not coming out, and yet now, he is promoting a book and coming out in the most public way possible. It is fair to ask what changed, it is fair to point out that the hesitation may have been due more to industry bigotry.
There, I’ve posted again, feel free to lash out with some more homophobic pejoratives.
Donston
I can’t tell if this is Cam 1 or Cam 2. I don’t really have time for either of you. If it’s the Cam who wrote the first post then you’re the one taking shit personally, as usual. Nothing in my post was attacking your comment and my comment doesn’t even really contradict yours. I didn’t even read that post before I wrote mine, nor was I was even thinking about you when I wrote it. It’s called trying to look at topics from as nuanced a perspective as possible and trying not to make things personal. Two things you seem incapable of. But not everyone here has a hard-on for you despite your never ending hard-on for everyone else.
Gadfeal
One must also be aware that his family’s background culture, that I assume to be of Indic subcontinent, may have represented an additional pressure for “omerta”. As a visible minority, immigrant, Kal is one of very few S.Asian-American successful actors; the risk to his career would be doubly consequential – an almost lone actor of Indic-American origin, and, visibility among Indic subcontinental communities. When you are one of the few in your “group” to be successful in public entertainment, you are under pressure to be a “role model”, only in Kal’s case, the pressure was on two fronts.
Cam
As somebody who represents a group really underrepresented in Hollywood I love that he did this, and did it this openly. Hopefully young kids with a similar background who are LGBTQ will now feel that they see someone they can look up to on screen.