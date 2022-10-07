Kathy Najimy rally cries for her gay fans and, honey, preach!

I love the gays! I first came onto the scene with ‘Kathy & Mo’, and so much of our content was about gay rights, civil rights, women’s rights—freedom and respect and liberation for all.

We had a huge gay audience for ‘Kathy & Mo’, and then it just got a little bigger with the kinds of films that I was doing [laughs]. I’m also a keynote speaker, and I’ve been very fortunate to be able to do lots of speeches around LGBTQ+ [rights] and AIDS.

…I worked on gay marriage rights for so long, and it was such a pleasure and honor to work on that. When we finally got it, I was doing a gay marriage monologue on ‘The Kathy & Mo Show’, and I just burst out crying. And now, we have the threat of losing the ability for two humans who love each other to get married.

What we can do is educate ourselves and post, post, post—especially if you have followers in other states. And call up your relatives in other states and try to talk to them about compassion and love and freedom.

Kathy Najimy speaking to Vogue about her decades-long relationship with the LGBTQ community and the future of marriage equality after Roe v. Wade was overturned.