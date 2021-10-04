she’s a wonder

Lynda Carter goes viral with tweets about gay bears

By
Lynda Carter tweeted about gay bears and Fat Bear Week
Lynda Carter (Photo: Shutterstock)

Former Wonder Woman actress Lynda Carter saw one of her tweets go viral over the weekend. Already a gay icon to many for her role on the camp, late 1970s TV show, Carter posted a message explaining that she had been confused about the annual ‘Fat Bear Week.’

“I kept hearing about Fat Bear Week and thought it was a celebration of body positivity within a gay subculture. It turns out it is about actual bears! Either way, I am here for it. 🐻🏳️‍🌈”​​

Fat Bear Week is indeed an annual tournament that highlights brown bears that have piled on the pounds ahead of their annual winter hibernation in Katmai National Park, Alaska. Park staff post photos online of some of their bigger-than-average ursine inhabitants and the public votes for a winner. The 2021 champion will be announced tomorrow (so you still have time to vote!).

Related: “I’ve never felt more at ease around gay men as I have felt at Lazy Bear”

Carter’s tweet has had over 20k likes and prompted plenty of comments.

Carter later clarified why she knows about gay bears in another tweet, saying: “Everyone is so surprised that I know about gay bears. Listen, they don’t make you Grand Marshal of multiple Pride parades for nothin’! 😘🏳️‍🌈”

Indeed, Carter has acted as Grand Marshall for Phoenix Pride Parade, New York Pride, and the Capital Pride Parade in Washington, D.C. In 2010, she also served as Grand Marshall for the Washington, D.C. AIDS Walk.

She jokingly responded to some of the commentators.

Related: 16 photos of bear beauty at BeefDip in Mexico’s Puerto Vallarta

One Twitter user said her original ‘Fat Bear Week’ tweet could not be topped. Carter said it was “up to the tops to decide that.”

Ms. Carter, we salute you.

Lynda Carter
Lynda Carter as Grand Marshall at Capitol Pride in Washington, DC in 2013 (Photo: Tim Evanson, via CC BY-SA 2.0)