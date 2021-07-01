she's done

Meghan McCain abruptly quits “The View” to focus more on demanding to speak to the manager

This just in: Meghan McCain is officially done at The View.

That’s right, folx. John McCain’s daughter is quitting the show with two years still left on her contract because, well, it’s been pretty obvious for a while now that she’s “over it,” as she likes to say, and that she hates all the other co-hosts.

According to the Daily Mail, McCain plans to make the big announcement on today’s show.

“We have tried to keep her, but she is adamant that now is the right time for her to leave,” an insider says. “She will finish at the end of July 2021.”

Since joining the show in 2017, McCain has frequently flaunted her privilege sparred with her colleagues while constantly invoking her father, who was John McCain, in case anyone forgot. Over the past several months, however, the sparring has veered away from thoughtful discussions and into some pretty toxic personal attacks.

Here’s how Twitter is reacting to McCain’s sudden departure…

Graham Gremore is the Features Editor and a Staff Writer at Queerty. Follow him on Twitter @grahamgremore.