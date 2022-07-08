NewFest Authentic Voices of Pride Recap I Presented by Chevrolet at NewFest Pride.

July 8, 2022
Catch a glimpse of the special screening, world premiere, and panel discussion of LGBTQ Nation’s documentary series Authentic Voices of Pride, Presented by Chevrolet at NewFest Pride. The special event showcased four documentary shorts, each of which tackles some of the community’s most important issues through original interviews and footage of entertainers, activists, policymakers, thought leaders, and everyday people.

Panelists included Bob the Drag Queen, Marti Cummings, Stacey Stevenson, Lily Berlin, and Dwayne Cole Jr.

