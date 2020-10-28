Ryan Seacrest dresses as David Rose for Halloween – and Dan Levy approves

Ryan Seacrest has dressed up as David Rose, the pansexual character played by Dan Levy in Schitt’s Creek, for Halloween. The presenter teased a photo on his Twitter account, indicating the costume will be for his Halloween show this Friday with co-presenter Kelly Ripa (of morning TV show Live with Kelly and Ryan).

Seacrest captioned it “Ew, David”, a catchphrase made popular by David’s sister, Alexis (Annie Murphy), on the beloved show.

The posting prompted a flurry of Schitt’s Creek gifs from fans.

Others wondered if it meant Ripa would take the part of Moira. They didn’t have long to find out, as the show’s official Instagram and Twitter accounts soon posted photos of her dressed as Moira Rose from the final episode of the show.

The images were retweeted by the official Schitt’s Creek Twitter account.

I guess we’re all watching Live with Kelly and Ryan on Friday huh? pic.twitter.com/Zvlt7YdlG3 — Schitt’s Creek (@SchittsCreek) October 28, 2020

They also met the approval of Dan Levy, who co-created Schitt’s Creek with his father, Eugene (who played his father on the show, Johnny Rose).

“I’ve never looked better,” said Levy, retweeting Seacrest’s image.

Schitt’s Creek ran for six seasons from 2015 until 2020. It culminated in the marriage of Levy’s character, David, to boyfriend, Patrick (Noah Reid). Many discovered the show this year during stay-at-home orders, and it won a seven Emmys last month, including acting awards for its four principal actors.