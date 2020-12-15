Sir Elton John joins line-up saluting HIV/AIDS survivors

Sir Elton John and David Furnish have sent a special video message of support for long-term HIV/AIDS survivors, joining a growing list of celebrity guests for “Mark S. King’s 60th Birthday Bash” on December 16th. The event will also feature appearances by Olympian Greg Louganis, Broadway Hamilton star Javier Munoz, and dozens of long-term HIV/AIDS survivors who will be sharing personal greetings.

“I don’t know if I have ever had an experience where everyone simply said ‘yes,’” said birthday celebrant (and Queerty contributor) Mark S. King, an activist, and long-term HIV survivor. “From the technical producers to the heads of national agencies to all of my fellow long-term survivors, people understood that joyful celebration is anything but frivolous to those of us who are hitting major life milestones that once felt impossible.

“This video message from Sir Elton and David is the latest example of people taking a moment for gratitude and maybe even a big grin. We have struggled through the HIV/AIDS pandemic for decades, and that continues, but it hasn’t taken away our joy. In fact, the community of those living with HIV/AIDS and our allies, the friendships and inspiration we share, has been the most rewarding thing in my life.”

The streaming event is free but donations to The Reunion Project, a national network of long-time survivors, are also accepted on the event registration page at www.Markis60.com.

The one-hour event will stream at 7:00 PM (ET) on Wednesday, December 16, from the “My Fabulous Disease” page of Facebook and Youtube, and will be hosted by Charles Sanchez, star of the web series, Merce, and co-hosted by HIV community ally and editor Olivia G. Ford. Registered guests will also receive a special link to an interactive “After Party” on Zoom following the birthday event.

For more information, to register free, or to make a donation to The Reunion Project, please visit the event page at www.Markis60.com.