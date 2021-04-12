Straight TV host reveals he was once in love with hugely popular gay screenwriter

Vasco Moulian is a Chilean TV producer and host. He’s appeared on several Chilean reality shows as a guest judge and commentator, and he hosted a late night talk show for several years called Sin Dios Ni Late.
During a recent appearance on the show Zona de Estrellas de Zona Latina, 48-year-old Moulian opened up a time he found himself falling in love with another man back in the 1990s.
“He is a person that attracted me,” he said. “I was in theater school at the time. I was heterosexual. But I liked Pablo Illanes a lot.”
Illanes is an openly gay Chilean screenwriter and the creator of several hugely successful telenovelas, as well as the HBO series Prófugos. He has over 30 TV and film credits to his name.
When he’s not writing hit television programs, he’s posting thirst traps of himself and his boyfriend on Instagram.
Moulain explained that he and Illanes “spent time” together when they were in their 20s, although he didn’t elaborate and what exactly they did during that time, other than travel all over the place.
“I found him so talented and we traveled together to Europe, Barcelona, New York,” he recalled, adding that Illanes was “cute and tender” and that it felt like “love.”
“But I was always afraid,” he recalled, though he “didn’t really understand why.”
When asked if he’s ever spoken about his feelings for Illanes before, Moulain, who is now married to a woman and has two kids, replied, “It’s the first time I’ve said it.”
And when asked if he still had feelings for him, Moulain simply said, “I have a lot of affection and a lot of respect for Pablo.”
Graham Gremore is the Features Editor and a Staff Writer at Queerty. Follow him on Twitter @grahamgremore.
7 Comments
Donston
The dude didn’t say he was “straight”. He said he was “heterosexual”. And he could have been speaking in past tense. But I guess if you had used his actual phrasing in the headline, then you wouldn’t have been able to use “straight” as clickbait and fantasy fodder. And of course, that’s of upmost importance.
I know the horse has long been dead, but we need to accept that “sexuality” is a rather individual thing, that many people experience degrees of fluidity or contradictions, and that the gender, romantic, sexual, affection, emotional investment, relationship fulfillment spectrum is incredibly varied. If we accepted that then folks (particularly dudes) wouldn’t have to keep stuff like that in for so long. And maybe we would stop being so damn obsessed with people’s sex lives, stop thinking everyone’s life and love and commitments needs to be mostly driven by sex, and stop being obsessed with who’s supposed to be “gay” or “straight” or “bi” or whatever.
kumagiri
Can I ask you a genuine question? What’s the difference between “Straight” and “Heterosexual”? Because I pretty much used them both as synonyms my entire life.
ShiningSex
The reason it’s important when one comes out or speaks of same sex love/affection is to show the public at large just how many people are not “straight”/”heterosexual”.
The more visible the more people can realize it’s all around them and they need to accept that it’s not a choice and let people be who they are. That’s why!
Donston
Kumagiri, all people seem to use these identities differently and have their own specific meanings. So, it’s almost impossible to say exactly what means what nowadays. For example “gay” identifying males fit into a variety of categories: true and thorough homosexual, “mostly” homosexual, homosexual but “adventurous” and hyper-sexual and willing to “experiment”, homosexual but not homo-romantic, homo-romantic but not homosexual, overall homo-leaning when it comes to the romantic/sexual/affection/emotional investment/relationship commitment spectrum, dudes who are only turned on by “masculinity”, dudes who are only turned on by male identifying people, dudes who are only into people with penises, guys who feel more connected and “gay culture” and “queers” and take comfort in that, guys who have experienced fluidity or still are but “feel ‘gay”. And so on.
It’s apparent that some of these dudes who say that they’re “straight” are aware that they’re not heterosexual. While some of these dudes feel that they are “technically” heterosexual, but they don’t feel “straight”. All of that is fine. The issue lies with people using identities to conceal shame, resentment and/or fear or as an ego boost. Then there’s people (and places like this one) who use identities and other people’s behaviors for fetishistic and attention reasons. But we haven’t gotten to a place of accepting that everyone has their own thing going on, their own dimensions, motivations, struggles and journeys. Nor have we gotten to a place where everyone feels they can be themselves and love and be with whoever they wish. So, we’re gonna keep seeing identities and “labels” used for nonsense.
AxelDC
So he’s a Kinsey 1 or 2. This isn’t a novel concept.
ShiningSex
He’s not straight, that’s for sure.
If he’s never been with a guy, then bicurious.
Who cares?
Fahd
This story reminds me of a plot line from the Almodovar movie, Pain & Glory with Antonio Banderas. Is it part of the age-old cultural difference between Mediterranean and Northern European cultures? It seems easier for a man from a Mediterranean culture to identify as straight despite having had a long-term boyfriend. Maybe the denial is just more powerful (and acceptable) in “macho” cultures.