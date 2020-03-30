Students at NYU’s performing arts school demand tuition back, dean responds with..dance video?

Switching over to remote education isn’t ideal for anyone, but for students at the Tisch School of the Arts at NYU, it’s a deal breaker. Dance and acting classes that rely on intimacy between students and instructors cannot be replicated via Zoom, and students have asked for refunds on their hefty $58k private tuition.
But instead of refunds, students received what’s been described as a ‘tone-deaf’ dance video from the school’s dean, Allyson Green, set to REM’s “Losing My Religion.”
That’s….almost like a refund? Without the money part.
In Green’s response, she says she does not have the authority to refund tuition and that it’s “challenging” for the institution to return any money back in the current moment.
Here’s the video she sent students for context:
The Dean of Tisch sent this as an attachment to the email saying they won't give us our money back. Embarrassing.
The student who shared the video adds that “in the text of the email, she invited us to ‘dance along’ with her”.
We’re going to assume nobody took her up on that.
Tempus
Ok, first of all despite not knowing the actual text in the e-mail I’d say this is stupid which is an understatement and second…eh those lyrics don’t seem like the best choice either. I’m sure those students are losing their religion right about now. I mean I can sort of see her side of things to a point but who replies to their students with a dance video???