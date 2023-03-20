This star-studded telethon is set to kick anti-drag laws back to the dark ages where they belong

The LGBTQ+ community and the art of drag are facing wild pressure from queerphobic legislation across the country — but if they think we’re not ready to fight back, they’ve got another thing coming.

Led by the Producer Entertainment Group (PEG), Q.Digital is teaming up with GLAAD, OUTtv, Five Senses Reeling, Trixie Cosmetics, SERV Vodka, and more to form the “Drag Isn’t Dangerous” campaign.

“Drag Isn’t Dangerous” aims to combat harmful rhetoric against drag and trans performers, especially in areas where they’re most vulnerable, by raising awareness and funds for LGBTQ+ causes and organizations.

The highlight of the campaign is a star-studded, one-night-only telethon on May 7th at 4pm PT/ 7pm ET at www.moment.co/dangerous.

A full-blown cast of stars (and All Stars!) are going to be putting on a variety show of performances, appearances, and testimonials to help entertain, educate, and keep the donations flowing in throughout the event.

The show’s guest list is set to include Bob The Drag Queen, Monét X Change, Jinkx Monsoon, Trixie Mattel, Katya, Peppermint, Desmond Is Amazing, Alaska, Eureka O’Hara, Ginger Minj, Frankie Grande, Jackie Beat, Jujubee, Justin Martindale, Manila Luzon, Kerri Colby, Sherry Vine, Nina West, and more with even more names to be announced in the coming weeks.

Every cent of the net proceeds from the telethon go directly to LGBTQ+ causes and drag artists in the most vulnerable places across the country. The show’s performers and organizers are not taking any fees; we’re just doing it for the love of the community.

“We cover the dangerous rhetoric and anti-LGBTQ bills every day, giving us a front row seat to the fact that LGBTQ+ people are being used as political pawns on the path to the upcoming election,” says Q.Digital CEO Scott Gatz. “We proudly stand up and fight with the most vulnerable in our community to make people aware that drag queens and trans people are not a danger to anyone. Quite the opposite, they are shining examples of what it means to live our lives authentically, even in the face of adversity.”

“We are sick of it. These bans are not just about trans people or drag performers. It is a systematic subjugation of LGBTQ people,” says Jacob Slane of Producer Entertainment Group, the management company behind many of the world’s top drag artists. “Through the ‘Drag Isn’t Dangerous’ campaign, we want to show that drag performers are not dangerous groomers, sexual deviants, criminals or whatever is the latest evangelical slur du jour. We want to raise awareness and funds to make a difference in the lives of LGBTQ people who are under attack.”

In this moment, it’s imperative that we all do our part in supporting our LGBTQ+ family being targeted by violent, hateful attacks from lawmakers and anti-LGBTQ mouthpieces. We’ve won plenty of victories against them in the past, and we’re not stopping now.

Campaign merch is available on PEG’s webstore, with all proceeds going to charity. Info and updates on the “Drag Isn’t Dangerous” campaign will be posted on www.dragisntdangerous.com.