Trans activists Jake Graf & Hannah Winterbourne welcome first child together

UK-based transgender activists Jake Graf and Hannah Winterbourne have welcomed their first child together: a baby girl born through surrogacy.

“She’s here!!” Graf announced via Twitter. “Our amazing surrogate brought our daughter into the world at 5:30 am Tuesday morning. We couldn’t be happier nor more grateful.”

She’s here!! ????? Our amazing surrogate brought our daughter into the world at 5:30am Tuesday morning. We couldn’t be happier nor more grateful.??@hannahw253 pic.twitter.com/GWDLZNVubq — Jake Graf (@JakeGraf1) April 16, 2020