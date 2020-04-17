Trans activists Jake Graf & Hannah Winterbourne welcome first child together

UK-based transgender activists Jake Graf and Hannah Winterbourne have welcomed their first child together: a baby girl born through surrogacy.
“She’s here!!” Graf announced via Twitter. “Our amazing surrogate brought our daughter into the world at 5:30 am Tuesday morning. We couldn’t be happier nor more grateful.”
She’s here!! ????? Our amazing surrogate brought our daughter into the world at 5:30am Tuesday morning. We couldn’t be happier nor more grateful.??@hannahw253 pic.twitter.com/GWDLZNVubq
— Jake Graf (@JakeGraf1) April 16, 2020
Graf and Winterbourne had announced their intention to have children via surrogacy as early as 2017. The couple also expressed concern as the delivery date loomed, with the COVID-19 crisis in full swing. Fortunately, their baby girl suffered no complications and was born healthy.
Jake Graf rose to prominence as an actor, writer and director of the short films Brace, Chance and Dusk, which deal with issues of queer life and transgender identity. His work caught the notice of Hollywood, and he began working as a consultant on films like The Danish Girl and as an actor in the film Colette. He wed Hannah Winterbourne, the highest-ranking transgender member of the British military in 2018. Winterbourne works as an Army Specialist and was awarded an MBE in 2019.