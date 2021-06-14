US Olympic figure skater Jason Brown comes out as gay in Pride Month message

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jason Brown (@jasonbskates)



The US figure skater Jason Brown came out as gay in a Pride Month message posted Friday to his social media.

“I’ve grown up surrounded by beautiful, creative, strong, proud, successful, and supportive LGBTQ+ role models,” the 26-year-old began. “Whether it be family members, coaches, skaters, teachers, friends, or others I’ve had the privilege of crossing paths with, my perception of what it’s like to be LGBTQ+ was far from one dimensional.

“I’ve always found it impossible and, truthfully, dangerous to paint or stereotype any one group with a singular brushstroke. The diversity of people I’ve met along my journey has shown me that everyone is so individually themselves. No experience or personality is the same, simply people finding their identity, their voice, and owning their truths in their own unique ways.

“I’ve always been shown the beauty in embracing love in every form. I never questioned my own sexuality or even thought much about it because it didn’t matter. I am who I am, and have always been fortunate to be surrounded by people who made me feel like that was enough.

“I realize that so many confront a different reality. History hasn’t always been kind, and the fight for equality and acceptance is an ongoing one. There is no doubt that my life’s been enhanced because of the people around me who’ve had the courage to stand up and share a piece of who they are with the world…and for that I say thank you,” Brown said.

“I believe that love will always win, and every story will unfold differently for each individual. Mine unfolds a bit now. I’m gay, and that’s a story still being written…”

He added a hashtag: #PrideMonth

Brown was born in Los Angeles and spent much of his childhood in Chicago. He attended the University of Colorado. Among his successes on the ice, Brown won Bronze as part of Team USA at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi.

In the 2018-2019 Ice Skating Union’s World Rankings, Brown ranked fifth in the world. His 2019-2020 season was hampered by injury, leading him to miss some big tournaments. However, he still managed a Silver in the Men’s Single at the Four Continents Championships in Seoul.

He most recently competed for the US at the World Championships in Stockholm (2021), coming seventh in his event.

Among those to congratulate Brown was fellow skater Adam Rippon, who said on Instagram: “Your skating is equally as beautiful as you are as a human. You an incredible person. HAPPY PRIDE, Jason. SO MUCH love for you ❤️❤️❤️🥰🥰🥰🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈”

